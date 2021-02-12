Student-run restaurant in Mount Joy reopens for take-out

The student-run “Infusions Restaurant” is unable to use the dining area due to COVID-19 restrictions and has turned to offer take-out instead.

MOUNT JOY, Pa. — The student-run “Infusions Restaurant” at the Lancaster County CTC's Mount Joy Campus has begun offering take-out food after closing its dining hall due to the pandemic.

During a normal school year, Infusions Restaurant would be open three days a week for High Tea on Tuesdays and a Prix Fix Luncheon on Thursdays and Fridays.

Students are involved throughout the process from planning the menus and executing the from-scratch dishes and desserts, to organizing the front-of-house preparation and serving the guests.

Student's in the program say it's a great way to learn that they wouldn't be able to do otherwise.

"I went from being like 'I enjoy cooking and I know the basics,'" said high school student Lyshaell Rios. "But this is the real deal and to have their opportunity as a high school student is a big thing."

This new service will provide the CTC's Culinary Arts Center students the opportunity to function as a restaurant with a slightly modified business model and food made from scratch.

The takeout service accepts orders Monday through Friday, from 8 am to 12:30 pm. The food is available for pick up only on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, from 11 am to 1 pm.