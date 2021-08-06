Strawberries ready to pick in Central Pennsylvania

After some cold weather in the spring that had farmers worried, it looks like a great year for strawberries, and folks are out picking.

CATAWISSA, Pa. — It was 90 degrees and sunny for much of the day at Rohrbach's Farm near Catawissa. Owner Denise Bosworth says this weather is ideal for strawberries.

"As long as we're getting a nice amount of rain, which we have been, and our strawberries also have drip irrigation on them, so they're getting the perfect scenario of the moisture that they need and the hot sun that they need," Bosworth said.

Strawberry season is underway in central Pennsylvania. Rohrbach's Farm opened its pick-your-own patch this week.

"We love to come out and pick the strawberries. The kids love eating strawberries, so having them be part of the experience is really fun," Ali Pauling said.

The Pauling family from Coal Township filled up two buckets.

"We just eat them. We just said maybe we'll freeze some to keep them longer into the summer," Pauling said.

"I save some for myself, but I do pick for my nieces and nephews," said Lois Williams, who filled ten containers.

"I live close enough that in a couple of days I can come back again," Williams said.

Bosworth says these are some of the best-looking and tasting berries she's seen in recent years.

"Everything looks great. Lots of picking, lots of strawberries, the hot temperatures have kicked everything in," Bosworth said.

Bosworth hopes for three weeks of strawberry picking this year. Rohrbach's has a strawberry hotline people can call to get current field conditions. That number is 570-543-2211.