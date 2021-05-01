Starbucks introduces a new winter menu to begin 2021

The new winter menu, going into effect January 5th, will feature new beverage, breakfast and at-home coffee options to try.

2021 is now in full swing and Starbucks has released their new winter menu giving coffee lovers new flavorful choices.

The new menu offers drinks catering to non-dairy drinkers, the Honey Almondmilk Cold Brew and pistachio lovers, the Pistachio Latte.

Breakfast lovers can enjoy the new "Sous Vide Egg Bite" line up to the menu and vegetarians have a new choice to indulge in with the "Kale and Portabella Mushroom Sous Vide Egg Bites."

The coffee chain has also introduced new reserve coffees to enjoy at home: "Starbucks Reserve Guatemala Huehuetenango" and the "Starbucks Reserve Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Chelelektu."

The new breakfast option is a permanent addition while the two coffee beverages are limited as supplies last.