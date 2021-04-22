Snyder's of Hanover giving away 1,000 free Pretzel Crave Kits on National Pretzel Day

A crave kit is made up of three flavors: extreme seasoned, sour cream and onion, and jalapeno ranch.

HANOVER, Pa. — Snyder's of Hanover has announced that the company will be giving away 1,000 free Pretzel Crave Kits in honor of National Pretzel Day, April 26.

A crave kit is made up of three flavors: extreme seasoned, sour cream and onion, and jalapeno ranch. These flavors will be featured on the company's new Twisted Pretzel Sticks.

Follow these steps to enter to win:

Follow Snyder's of Hanover on Instagram – @Snyders_hanover. On April 26, Snyder's of Hanover will take to Instagram, asking fans to tag their boldest friend in the giveaway post comments. Winners will be selected at random to be eligible for free pretzels.