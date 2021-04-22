Snyder's of Hanover giving away 1,000 free Pretzel Crave Kits on National Pretzel Day

HANOVER, Pa. — Snyder's of Hanover has announced that the company will be giving away 1,000 free Pretzel Crave Kits in honor of National Pretzel Day, April 26.
A crave kit is made up of three flavors: extreme seasoned, sour cream and onion, and jalapeno ranch. These flavors will be featured on the company's new Twisted Pretzel Sticks.
Follow these steps to enter to win:
- Follow Snyder's of Hanover on Instagram – @Snyders_hanover.
- On April 26, Snyder's of Hanover will take to Instagram, asking fans to tag their boldest friend in the giveaway post comments.
- Winners will be selected at random to be eligible for free pretzels.
