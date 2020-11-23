Sheetz, Wicked Brewing Co. team up to release 'Project Happy Hole-idayz,' a donut-infused craft beer

“We are thrilled to partner with the Wicked Weed Brewing Company, a popular brewery and destination in the heart of North Carolina, to create this festive and delicious holiday beer for our customers,” said Ryan Sheetz, Vice President of Marketing and Brand at Sheetz. “This year has been a tough one for us all and we’re hopeful this beer can lift the spirits of our customers as we embark on the holiday season and look toward next year.”



“We look forward to bringing this collaboration to all beer fans across PA, NC and VA,” said Justin Crouch, Chief Commercial Officer at Wicked Weed Brewing. “As we’ve expanded distribution, Sheetz has become an important retail partner. Wicked Weed’s relationship with Sheetz goes back to the early days, when we were a self-distributing brewery. During long road trips delivering beer across North Carolina, our sales team would start and end their days filling up our trucks and refueling with Sheetz food.”



Sheetz is committed to responsibly complying with all current laws and regulations, including the enforcement of a 100 percent proof-of-age policy. Employees will ask for proper identification, a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card from any customers wanting to purchase alcohol, regardless of age.