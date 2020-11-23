Sheetz, Wicked Brewing Co. team up to release 'Project Happy Hole-idayz,' a donut-infused craft beer

ALTOONA, Pa. — Lots of people love donuts.
Many people also enjoy craft beer.
Sheetz is betting even more people will love the two great tastes together.
On Monday, the convenience store company announced the release of a new limited-edition craft beer brewed with one pound per barrel of the brand’s Shweetz Glazed Vanilla Donut holes.
Dubbed “Project Happy Hole-idayz,” this first-ever beer was brewed in partnership with Wicked Weed Brewing Company, Sheetz said.
Available at 432 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Virginia, Project Happy Hole-idayz will hit the shelves at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sheetz said.
Brewed with vanilla donut holes, the new beer is a deep golden pale ale with notes of fresh baked donuts, vanilla frosting, graham crackers, honey, and malted barley, Sheetz said.
Four packs of sixteen ounce cans of Project Happy Hole-idayz will retail for $7.99.
Project Happy Hole-idayz will be available while supplies last and will not be restocked once sold out, the company added.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Wicked Weed Brewing Company, a popular brewery and destination in the heart of North Carolina, to create this festive and delicious holiday beer for our customers,” said Ryan Sheetz, Vice President of Marketing and Brand at Sheetz. “This year has been a tough one for us all and we’re hopeful this beer can lift the spirits of our customers as we embark on the holiday season and look toward next year.”
“We look forward to bringing this collaboration to all beer fans across PA, NC and VA,” said Justin Crouch, Chief Commercial Officer at Wicked Weed Brewing. “As we’ve expanded distribution, Sheetz has become an important retail partner. Wicked Weed’s relationship with Sheetz goes back to the early days, when we were a self-distributing brewery. During long road trips delivering beer across North Carolina, our sales team would start and end their days filling up our trucks and refueling with Sheetz food.”
For a full list of participating locations, visit www.Sheetz.com/beerproject.