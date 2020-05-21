Sheetz, Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company announce new, hot dog-inspired beer for summer

Project Hop Dog is a West Coast-style IPA with Nugget and Centennial hops and the ceremonial addition of Sheetz Hot Dogz to the brewing kettle, the brewer says

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz and the Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company announced they are collaborating on a new, hot dog-inspired, summer-ready beer.

Project Hop Dog is a crisp, West Coast-style IPA, dry hopped with Nugget and Centennial hops, with a ceremonial addition of Sheetz Hot Dogz in the brew kettle, Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company said on Facebook.

"It is refreshing and dry, with delicate hop flavors of citrus and pine," the brewery said in its post.

The beer will be available in 16oz four-packs at Sheetz locations statewide, including those in Altoona, Erie, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Pittsburgh, State College, and York, Sheetz said.

The beer retails at $7.99, with a limit of three per customer.