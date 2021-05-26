Sheetz to offer limited-edition Strawberry & Banana Milkshake IPA

The limited-edition beer will go on sale Friday, May 28 at 4:00 p.m. and will be available at 243 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Sheetz is kicking off Memorial Day weekend with a new beer!

The limited-edition craft beer, Project I Scream, Brew Scream, is a handcrafted strawberry and banana milkshake IPA that was brewed in partnership with Goose Island Beer Company.

According to a press release, the beverage is described as a light and fruity beer with a kiss of hop to balance the strawberry sweetness.

“Here at Goose Island we love brewing exciting beers for our drinkers and innovating with new flavors. Sheetz has released some fun, unique beers over the past year and we’re excited to brew this milkshake IPA with them,” said Todd Ahsmann, President, Goose Island Beer Co, via press release.

“This IPA is brewed with Sheetz Bros. strawberry and banana puree and leaves the drinker with classic summertime flavors.”