Seneca recalls Cinnamon Apple Chips due to possible health risk

Seneca Snack Company announced a voluntary recall of Seneca Cinnamon Apple Chips and Clancy’s Cinnamon Apple Chips due to possible Salmonella contamination, according to a news release.

This recall is only for specific cinnamon flavor lot codes, no other flavor apple chips are affected. This only affects Clancy’s product sold by ALDI and Seneca's products sold nationwide through Amazon and Gemline, no other retailers are affected, the FDA said.

An ingredient supplier notified Seneca that it shipped one lot of ingredients containing cinnamon that has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. In response to that notification; Seneca is now retrieving Cinnamon Apple Chips from its distribution system.

Seneca is not aware of any reports of consumer illness related to this product.

The FDA says Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The recall extends to the following labels and package sizes ONLY:

Seneca Cinnamon Apple Chips 0.7 ounce Package

UPC: 0 18195-70140 4

-Individual Package Codes:

26JUN2021

Seneca Cinnamon Apple Chips 2.5 ounce Package

UPC: 0 18195-70100 8

-Individual Package Codes:

28JUN2021

Clancy’s Cinnamon Apple Chips 2.5 ounce Package

-Individual Package Codes:

26JUN2021

27JUN2021

The FDA says consumers with this product should return it for a full refund to the retail outlet where it was purchased. Consumers who want more information may call Seneca Foods Consumer Affairs at 1-800-872-1110.