Salmon piccata with couscous and roasted broccoli | Seasonal Servings

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Spring is fast approaching, and this week’s Seasonal Servings is sure to get you in the mood!

Light and lemony is the theme this week, with a little spin on a traditional piccata. Instead of using chicken and veal, salmon is paired perfectly with the lemon—a key spring ingredient to this tasty dish!

Adding leeks to the piccata sauce incorporates another seasonal ingredient, plus simple in-season broccoli as a side. Serve with couscous on the side to sop up the sauce, and it’s a match made in heaven!

Salmon piccata with garlic-y couscous and roasted broccoli

Salmon Piccata

Ingredients

4 salmon portions, about 4-6 ounces each

1/3 cup flour, for dredging

1 tablespoon, olive oil

2 leeks, chopped and sliced thin

2 garlic cloves, minced

3 tablespoons, butter

½ cup, white wine

½ cup, chicken or vegetable broth (or stock)

1 lemon, zested and juiced

3 tablespoons, capers

2 tablespoons, fresh chopped parsley

Directions

Heat olive oil in a pan on medium-high heat. Pat the salmon portions dry and season with salt and pepper. Dredge them lightly in the flour. Cook the salmon for about 3-5 minutes per side, until thoroughly cooked with a nice sear on both sides. Put the salmon aside on a serving dish.

In the same pan, add the leeks and cook for a few minutes until softened. Add the garlic and cook for about another minute. Use the white wine to deglaze the pan, scraping up any bits stuck to the pan. Let the liquid reduce by about half, and then add all the butter. Swirl it in and let it melt.

Add the broth and let it cook down a little more. Add the juice of the lemon. Let the blend simmer for a few minutes to meld the flavors, and then add the capers and fresh parsley. Pour the sauce over the salmon and sprinkle it with a little extra parsley!

Couscous

Ingredients

1 cup, couscous

1 ½ cups, chicken or vegetable stock (or broth)

2 garlic cloves, peeled and left whole

Lemon zest (from lemon listed above)

Cook the couscous according to the package directions, using the stock in place of water and throwing in the two whole garlic cloves. This should take about 15 minutes, and little to no liquid should be left over. Discard the garlic, top the couscous with zest, and serve alongside the salmon. Delicious tip: Spoon some of the piccata sauce over the couscous!

Roasted broccoli

Ingredients

1 broccoli crown, chopped into tiny florets

2 tablespoons, olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with foil and add the broccoli florets. Drizzle them with olive oil, add salt and pepper to taste, and then mix until evenly coated. Bake for about 10 to 15 minutes, until desired doneness is reached. Serve alongside the couscous and salmon or add some broccoli to your couscous!

Order of operations tip:

If you start cooking the couscous and broccoli around the same time, and then start the salmon piccata while the two sides cook, everything should finish up right around the same time! Just remember to occasionally stir the couscous and shift the broccoli at times while you’re cooking the salmon piccata.

Enjoy!