Rita's to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its 'First Day of Spring' promotion throughout Central Pa.

After a two-year hiatus, Rita's annual promotion is back! Guests will have one week to redeem their "First Day of Spring," offer through the Rita's app.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the promotion, guests will have one week to redeem their "First Day of Spring," offer through the Rita's app.

But also, on March 20, the first day of spring, 600 Rita's locations are set to give away approximately one million cups of their classic Italian ice.

Guests must download the Rita’s new mobile app by March 20 to receive their First Day of Spring offer, according to a press release. All app users will receive one offer, valid to be used anytime between March 20 and 27 of this year. It can only be used one time, and parents will be able to redeem the offer for their children using their app reward (all must be present in-person, however, to receive it), also according to the release.

“While the pandemic drove the cancellation of Rita’s First Day of Spring the last two years, we are so excited to move our flagship tradition forward with a new way to celebrate this year,” Linda Chadwick, CEO of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, said in a statement. "While we are celebrating the arrival of spring differently this year, guests will still get to enjoy the same cool, smooth, delightfully happy treat experience Rita’s offers."

