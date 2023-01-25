Reese's unveils its new Dipped Animal Crackers snack

Each bag of Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers features 13 different animal shapes—from lions to tigers to bears—that will have snackers yelling "Oh, my!"

HERSHEY, Pa. — Fans of Reese's products have a new treat to sink their teeth into.

The Hershey affiliate's latest offering, Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers, is now on shelves across the nation, the company said Wednesday in a press release.

"Worlds collide as this nostalgic childhood snack meets your favorite chocolate and peanut butter candy," the release said. "These bite-sized animal crackers are covered in peanut butter candy and dipped in milk chocolate to give you that delicious Reese’s taste, now in a snack form."

Each bag of Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers features 13 different animal shapes—from lions to tigers to bears—and its flavor will have snackers yelling "Oh, my!" the company says.

“Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers are sweet and crunchy creating the ultimate snack. They’re truly something to howl about,” said Nowell Kahle, manager of Snacks & Grocery at The Hershey Company. "We’ve coated your classic animal-shaped cookies with our peanut butter candy and smooth milk chocolate to make a snack that’s perfect for monkeying around or just chinchilling out."

Fans can grab Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers available now nationwide.