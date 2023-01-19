These winter cocktails are best enjoyed next to a cozy fire

Wine specialist Nate Snelbaker shared cocktail recipes to get you through the cold winter.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK, Pa. — While a good, stiff drink may not actually raise your body temperature, it will still taste great sitting next to a warm fire on a cold winter evening.

Wine specialist Nate Snelbaker with Fine Wine and Good Spirits shared cocktail recipes perfect for enjoying during frosty spells.

With both hot and chilled options, these recipes have you covered all winter, from the unseasonably warm days to the bitterly cold.

Earl Grey Old Fashioned

Ingredients

Directions

Combine all of the ingredients, except for the garnish, in a mixing glass filled with ice. Stir and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with the orange peel.

*Earl Grey infused bourbon: Combine one Earl Grey tea bag and 1 cup of Redemption Straight Bourbon in a mason jar. Screw the lid on tightly; shake vigorously. Store in a cool, dark place for 24 hours.

Lemon Hot Toddy

Ingredients

1 teaspoon, honey

4 ounces, hot water

1 ounce, Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka

1 ounce, Evan Williams Honey Whiskey

1 teaspoon, fresh lemon juice

Cinnamon stick, for garnish

Lemon wheel, for garnish

Directions

Combine the hot water and honey in a mug; stir well. Add the next three ingredients. Garnish the drink with the cinnamon stick and lemon wheel.

Kentucky Flyer

Ingredients

Directions