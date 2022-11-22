x
Round out your Thanksgiving feast with these cocktails, courtesy of Fine Wine & Good Spirits

Your Thanksgiving menu is planned, but what about drinks? Wine specialist Nate Snelbaker demonstrates how to make a variety of holiday-themed cocktails.

YORK, Pa. — You've spent hours meticulously crafting the perfect Thanksgiving feast.

But what will you serve to compliment the savory dishes and sweet sides?

Nate Snelbaker, wine specialist with Fine Wine & Good Spirits, has a few suggestions for delicious drinks to round out your meal.

Check out the recipes above and below:

Pumpkin Pie Mai Tai

Ingredients

Directions

  1. Combine all of the ingredients, except for the garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice.
  2. Shake vigorously and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
  3. Garnish with a maraschino cherry and lime wedge.

Falling Leaves 

Ingredients 

Directions 

  1. Rim a highball glass with cinnamon sugar and fill the glass with ice.
  2. Add the first five ingredients to the prepared glass; stir.
  3. Garnish with the grapefruit slice and lemon peel.

‘Tis the Season Sipper 

 Ingredients

  • 1 ½ ounces, Reyka Vodka
  • 1 ounce, pomegranate juice
  • ¾ ounces, cherry juice
  • ¼ ounces, fresh lemon juice
  • 1 dash, simple syrup
  • Rosemary sprig, for garnish

Directions

  1. Combine all of the ingredients, except for the garnish, in a shaker filled with ice.
  2. Shake and strain into a coupe glass.
  3. Garnish with the rosemary sprig.

