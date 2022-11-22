Round out your Thanksgiving feast with these cocktails, courtesy of Fine Wine & Good Spirits

Your Thanksgiving menu is planned, but what about drinks? Wine specialist Nate Snelbaker demonstrates how to make a variety of holiday-themed cocktails.

YORK, Pa. — You've spent hours meticulously crafting the perfect Thanksgiving feast.

But what will you serve to compliment the savory dishes and sweet sides?

Nate Snelbaker, wine specialist with Fine Wine & Good Spirits, has a few suggestions for delicious drinks to round out your meal.

Check out the recipes above and below:

Pumpkin Pie Mai Tai

Ingredients

2 ounces, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

1 ounce, triple sec

1 ounce, fresh lime juice

¾ tablespoon, pumpkin butter

Maraschino cherry, for garnish

Lime wedge, for garnish

Directions

Combine all of the ingredients, except for the garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a maraschino cherry and lime wedge.

Falling Leaves

Ingredients

2 ounces, Threadbare Farmhouse Cider

1 ½ ounces, Absolut Mandrin Vodka

¼ ounces, Keep It Simple Syrup

1 ounce, cranberry juice

½ ounce, fresh lemon juice

Grapefruit slice and lemon peel, for garnish

Cinnamon sugar, for garnish

Directions

Rim a highball glass with cinnamon sugar and fill the glass with ice. Add the first five ingredients to the prepared glass; stir. Garnish with the grapefruit slice and lemon peel.

‘Tis the Season Sipper

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces, Reyka Vodka

1 ounce, pomegranate juice

¾ ounces, cherry juice

¼ ounces, fresh lemon juice

1 dash, simple syrup

Rosemary sprig, for garnish

