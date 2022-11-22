Round out your Thanksgiving feast with these cocktails, courtesy of Fine Wine & Good Spirits

YORK, Pa. — You've spent hours meticulously crafting the perfect Thanksgiving feast.
But what will you serve to compliment the savory dishes and sweet sides?
Nate Snelbaker, wine specialist with Fine Wine & Good Spirits, has a few suggestions for delicious drinks to round out your meal.
Check out the recipes above and below:
Pumpkin Pie Mai Tai
Ingredients
- 2 ounces, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
- 1 ounce, triple sec
- 1 ounce, fresh lime juice
- ¾ tablespoon, pumpkin butter
- Maraschino cherry, for garnish
- Lime wedge, for garnish
Directions
- Combine all of the ingredients, except for the garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake vigorously and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
- Garnish with a maraschino cherry and lime wedge.
Falling Leaves
Ingredients
- 2 ounces, Threadbare Farmhouse Cider
- 1 ½ ounces, Absolut Mandrin Vodka
- ¼ ounces, Keep It Simple Syrup
- 1 ounce, cranberry juice
- ½ ounce, fresh lemon juice
- Grapefruit slice and lemon peel, for garnish
- Cinnamon sugar, for garnish
Directions
- Rim a highball glass with cinnamon sugar and fill the glass with ice.
- Add the first five ingredients to the prepared glass; stir.
- Garnish with the grapefruit slice and lemon peel.
‘Tis the Season Sipper
Ingredients
- 1 ½ ounces, Reyka Vodka
- 1 ounce, pomegranate juice
- ¾ ounces, cherry juice
- ¼ ounces, fresh lemon juice
- 1 dash, simple syrup
- Rosemary sprig, for garnish
Directions
- Combine all of the ingredients, except for the garnish, in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain into a coupe glass.
- Garnish with the rosemary sprig.