Olivia's gets ready for the Super Bowl with recipes representing both the Buccaneers and the Chiefs

Harry and Yani have some recipes to share that will be sure to get you ready for game day.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Super Bowl is right around the corner on Feb. 7, and Harry and Yanni joined us via Skype while preparing some recipes that will be sure to satisfy Buccaneers and Chiefs fans alike.

And of course, it's not game day without drinks.

Adrienne prepared some drinks for fans of both teams as well.

You can check out the recipes below:

Representing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:



The Blackened Buccaneer:



Flavorful blackened shrimp and fish tacos stuffed along with shredded cabbage, carrots, cilantro, pineapple, fresh squeezed lime, and chipotle crema.



Chipotle Crema:

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup milk

3 tablespoons dill - chopped

2 tablespoons chipotle peppers - minced

1/2 teaspoons black pepper

1 tablespoons garlic - fresh chopped

3 tablespoons parsley - fresh chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons cilantro - fresh chopped

1 lime - juiced

Mix all ingredients together, whipping until well-blended and creamy (approximately 5 minutes).

Representing the Kansas City Chiefs:



The Kansas City BBQ Bowl:



Bacon, jalapeño macaroni and cheese topped with BBQ chicken, smoked sausage, and onion rings served with a side of smoked pork belly baked beans.



Cocktails:



Representing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:



Shark Attack:

Blue Chair Bay coconut rum

Hypnotic

Italicus Bergamot orange liqueur

Blue Curaçao

Pineapple juice

Sprite

Grenadine

Gummy shark garnish



Fill glass with ice. Add rum, Hypnotic, Italicus, Blue Curaçao, and pineapple juice. Shake. Top off with Sprite and drizzle with grenadine. Top with gummy sharks.