Olivia's gets ready for the Super Bowl with recipes representing both the Buccaneers and the Chiefs

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Super Bowl is right around the corner on Feb. 7, and Harry and Yanni joined us via Skype while preparing some recipes that will be sure to satisfy Buccaneers and Chiefs fans alike.
And of course, it's not game day without drinks.
Adrienne prepared some drinks for fans of both teams as well.
You can check out the recipes below:
Representing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
The Blackened Buccaneer:
Flavorful blackened shrimp and fish tacos stuffed along with shredded cabbage, carrots, cilantro, pineapple, fresh squeezed lime, and chipotle crema.
Chipotle Crema:
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup sour cream
1/2 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup milk
3 tablespoons dill - chopped
2 tablespoons chipotle peppers - minced
1/2 teaspoons black pepper
1 tablespoons garlic - fresh chopped
3 tablespoons parsley - fresh chopped
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons cilantro - fresh chopped
1 lime - juiced
Mix all ingredients together, whipping until well-blended and creamy (approximately 5 minutes).
Representing the Kansas City Chiefs:
The Kansas City BBQ Bowl:
Bacon, jalapeño macaroni and cheese topped with BBQ chicken, smoked sausage, and onion rings served with a side of smoked pork belly baked beans.
Cocktails:
Representing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
Shark Attack:
Blue Chair Bay coconut rum
Hypnotic
Italicus Bergamot orange liqueur
Blue Curaçao
Pineapple juice
Sprite
Grenadine
Gummy shark garnish
Fill glass with ice. Add rum, Hypnotic, Italicus, Blue Curaçao, and pineapple juice. Shake. Top off with Sprite and drizzle with grenadine. Top with gummy sharks.
Representing the Kansas City Chiefs:
Pepper Bite:
1800 Anejo tequila
Ancho Reyes
99 Peaches
Peach nectar
Club soda
Smoked hot paprika
Fresh lime wedges
Jalapeño slivers
Fill glass with ice. Add tequila, Ancho Reyes, 99 Peaches, peach nectar, and fresh squeezed lime. Shake. Top off with club soda. Garnish with jalapeño slivers dusted with smoked hot paprika.