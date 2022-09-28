Olivia's says hello to fall with this stuffed pork chop topped with a raisin brandy caramel

The gang at Olivia's has got you covered with this satisfying recipe, as usual. It's warm, homey, filling, and savory, which is perfect for the new season.

A stuffed pork chop topped with a raisin brandy caramel...then served with autumn cabbage and kale all over a pumpkin orzo...



Pumpkin Orzo



Puréed pumpkin

Cubed and blanched pumpkin

Cinnamon

Allspice

Brown sugar

Toasted pecans or walnuts

Lamb butter

Sea salt

Cooked orzo

Vanilla

Maple syrup

Nutmeg-grated



On medium to high heat, place the lamb butter in the skillet, then add pecans. Add the cubed and puréed pumpkin, stirring as you go. Add the remaining ingredients. Continue tossing on medium to high heat for approximately 2 to 4 minutes.



Stuffed Pork Chop



2 each, 1 1/4 inch, thick bone-in pork loin chops, butterflied

1 cup, Italian croutons

1 cup, fresh ground sausage

1 egg

4 ounces, heavy cream

1/2 cup, celery, diced

1/2 cup, onion, diced

1 tablespoon, tarragon, diced

1/2 teaspoon, thyme, dried

Pinch sea salt

Pinch black pepper

1 teaspoon, rosemary, diced



Mix all of the ingredients together. Stuff into the pork chops. Grill on both sides. Cover with foil. Finish in a preheated oven at 375°F for approximately 8 minutes. Remove the foil and continue to bake until it's browned. It's ready to eat once the internal temperature reaches 140°F.



Cocktail



“Boo”tterscotch Martini