Olivia's says hello to fall with this stuffed pork chop topped with a raisin brandy caramel

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's officially fall, and that means comfort food.
The gang at Olivia's has got you covered with this satisfying recipe, as usual. It's warm, homey, filling, and savory, which is perfect for the new season.
Check out the videos above and the recipes below.
A stuffed pork chop topped with a raisin brandy caramel...then served with autumn cabbage and kale all over a pumpkin orzo...
Pumpkin Orzo
Puréed pumpkin
Cubed and blanched pumpkin
Cinnamon
Allspice
Brown sugar
Toasted pecans or walnuts
Lamb butter
Sea salt
Cooked orzo
Vanilla
Maple syrup
Nutmeg-grated
On medium to high heat, place the lamb butter in the skillet, then add pecans. Add the cubed and puréed pumpkin, stirring as you go. Add the remaining ingredients. Continue tossing on medium to high heat for approximately 2 to 4 minutes.
Stuffed Pork Chop
2 each, 1 1/4 inch, thick bone-in pork loin chops, butterflied
1 cup, Italian croutons
1 cup, fresh ground sausage
1 egg
4 ounces, heavy cream
1/2 cup, celery, diced
1/2 cup, onion, diced
1 tablespoon, tarragon, diced
1/2 teaspoon, thyme, dried
Pinch sea salt
Pinch black pepper
1 teaspoon, rosemary, diced
Mix all of the ingredients together. Stuff into the pork chops. Grill on both sides. Cover with foil. Finish in a preheated oven at 375°F for approximately 8 minutes. Remove the foil and continue to bake until it's browned. It's ready to eat once the internal temperature reaches 140°F.
Cocktail
“Boo”tterscotch Martini
Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka
Pumpkin liqueur
Buttershots Butterscotch Liqueur
Apple cider
Whipped cream
Caramel
Fill a glass with ice. Add the vodka, the pumpkin liqueur, the buttershots, and the cider. Shake vigorously. Strain into a martini glass. Top with the whipped cream and a caramel drizzle.