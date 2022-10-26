Olivia's gets us in the Halloween spirit with savory Spartan swordfish and a 'Morgue' A Rita

Gettysburg-based restaurant Olivia's shares a recipe for savory Spartan swordfish and its perfect pairing—a sweet 'n sour "Morgue" A Rita.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Olivia's is helping you celebrate Halloween with a delicious meal before digging into your treats.

Finish your meal off with a "Morgue" A Rita to unwind after an evening of handing out candy.

Spartan Swordfish



A fire-grilled filet of fresh swordfish topped with a savory Greek style lemon dill sauce, then served with smashed petite potatoes and gigantic Greek beans.

Lemon Dill Sauce



2 cups, chicken stock, reduced

1 fresh lemon, squeezed

1 teaspoon, Olivia’s garlic butter

1 teaspoon, ground arrowroot

1/3 cup, fresh dill, chopped



Add all of the ingredients in a pot and bring the mixture to a boil, whisking thoroughly as sauce cooks. Remove from heat and pour over the swordfish.

Petite Potatoes



1 pound, assorted petite potatoes

2 tablespoons, Olivia’s garlic butter

2 tablespoons, Pecorino Romano cheese, grated

Place the potatoes in a large pot. Add water, place on high heat, and bring to a boil. Continue cooking until the potatoes become fork tender. Place the potatoes on a baking sheet and gently smash each one. Add garlic butter evenly to the top of each potato. Sprinkle grated cheese on top. Bake in an oven preheated at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately 4 to 5 minutes or until lightly browned.

Cocktail

“Morgue” A Rita

1800 Anejō Tequila

Italicus Bergamot Orange Liqueur

Splash of orange juice

Lime juice

Lemonade

Sweet 'n sour

Fresh-squeezed orange and lime

Cherry liqueur

Tart cherry juice