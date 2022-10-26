PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Olivia's is helping you celebrate Halloween with a delicious meal before digging into your treats.
Finish your meal off with a "Morgue" A Rita to unwind after an evening of handing out candy.
Spartan Swordfish
A fire-grilled filet of fresh swordfish topped with a savory Greek style lemon dill sauce, then served with smashed petite potatoes and gigantic Greek beans.
Lemon Dill Sauce
2 cups, chicken stock, reduced
1 fresh lemon, squeezed
1 teaspoon, Olivia’s garlic butter
1 teaspoon, ground arrowroot
1/3 cup, fresh dill, chopped
Add all of the ingredients in a pot and bring the mixture to a boil, whisking thoroughly as sauce cooks. Remove from heat and pour over the swordfish.
Petite Potatoes
1 pound, assorted petite potatoes
2 tablespoons, Olivia’s garlic butter
2 tablespoons, Pecorino Romano cheese, grated
Place the potatoes in a large pot. Add water, place on high heat, and bring to a boil. Continue cooking until the potatoes become fork tender. Place the potatoes on a baking sheet and gently smash each one. Add garlic butter evenly to the top of each potato. Sprinkle grated cheese on top. Bake in an oven preheated at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately 4 to 5 minutes or until lightly browned.
Cocktail
“Morgue” A Rita
1800 Anejō Tequila
Italicus Bergamot Orange Liqueur
Splash of orange juice
Lime juice
Lemonade
Sweet 'n sour
Fresh-squeezed orange and lime
Cherry liqueur
Tart cherry juice
Fill a glass with ice. Add the tequila, Italicus, orange juice, lime juice, sweet 'n sour, lemonade, and fresh orange and lime. Shake vigorously. Pour into a glass rimmed with black sugar. Add the syringe filled with cherry liqueur and tart cherry juice.