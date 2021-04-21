Olivia's takes us down the shore with these nautical recipes

You don't need a beach trip to have good seafood and a good drink when you have Olivia's in Gettysburg.

YORK, Pa. — Ever think to yourself, "Hmmm, where can I get an awesome soft-shell crab sandwich without going to the shore?" Us too.

Harry and Yanni have got you covered with this Chesapeake Club Melt, made with Old Bay aioli and bacon.

And you can't have crab without a good drink, after all. Adrienne has the perfect tangy, sour drink to compliment this sandwich with the Lime Crush.

Check out the recipes below:

Chesapeake Club Melt



Soft-Shell Crab, crispy fried

Jumbo shrimp salad

Romaine lettuce

Tomato

Old Bay aioli

Grilled cheese on whole wheat

Bacon



Old Bay Aioli



1/2 cup, mayonnaise

1/2 lemon, juiced

1/2 teaspoon, Old Bay

1 teaspoon, Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon, tarragon, dried



Mix all ingredients together. Refrigerate immediately.



Cocktail