Olivia's takes us down the shore with these nautical recipes

You don't need a beach trip to have good seafood and a good drink when you have Olivia's in Gettysburg.

YORK, Pa. — Ever think to yourself, "Hmmm, where can I get an awesome soft-shell crab sandwich without going to the shore?" Us too.

Harry and Yanni have got you covered with this Chesapeake Club Melt, made with Old Bay aioli and bacon.

And you can't have crab without a good drink, after all. Adrienne has the perfect tangy, sour drink to compliment this sandwich with the Lime Crush.

Check out the recipes below:

Chesapeake Club Melt

Soft-Shell Crab, crispy fried
Jumbo shrimp salad
Romaine lettuce
Tomato
Old Bay aioli
Grilled cheese on whole wheat
Bacon

Old Bay Aioli

1/2 cup, mayonnaise
1/2 lemon, juiced
1/2 teaspoon, Old Bay
1 teaspoon, Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon, tarragon, dried

Mix all ingredients together. Refrigerate immediately.

Cocktail

Credit: Olivia's

Lime Crush

Deep Eddy’s Lime Vodka
Fresh limes
Sierra Mist

Fill glass with ice. Add vodka, one whole lime squeezed, and a few lime wheels. Shake vigorously. Top with Sierra Mist. Garnish with lime.

