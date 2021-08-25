Olivia's sets sail on the Mediterranean with these fresh recipes

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Sometimes, all you want to do is kick your feet up, and pretend you're on a Greek island, indulging in the freshest of foods and sweetest of drinks.
And as summer comes to a close, it's the perfect time to enjoy some fresh veggies. The crew from Olivia's has got you covered.
Check out the recipes above and below.
Lemony Hibiscus Vinaigrette Dressing
1 cup, extra virgin olive oil
1/2 cup, balsamic vinegar
1 lemon, juiced
1 pinch, black pepper
4 tablespoons, mint, chopped
3 cloves, garlic
1/2 cup, Hibiscus flowers, dried
1/4 cup, sugar
1/2 cup, water
In a small pot put lemon, sugar, hibiscus, cloves, and water. Bring to a boil over high heat, stirring constantly. Remove and set aside to allow Hibiscus to steep for approximately 30 minutes. In mixing bowl, whisk together remaining ingredients. Lastly gently whisk in the hibiscus mixture until well blended. Enjoy!
Mediterranean Chop Salad
1/2 cup, European cucumbers, chopped
1/4 cup, Kalamata olives, pitted and chopped
1/4 cup, red onion, thinly sliced
1/4 cup, red bell pepper, chopped
1 cup, kale, chopped
2 cups, romaine hearts, chopped
2 (15oz) cans, garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed
3 tablespoons, pumpkin seeds
1/2 cup, feta cheese crumbles
2 tablespoons, sun-dried tomatoes, chopped in thin slivers
4 tablespoons, fresh dill, chopped
1 Pinch, sea salt
1 pinch, black pepper
1 cup, cherry tomatoes, halved
Toss all ingredients together. Just before serving, toss in the dressing. Top with grilled chicken, and add freshly grated Greek Mizithra cheese.
Cocktail
Summer Sunset
21 Seeds Hibiscus Grapefruit Tequila
Italicus Orange Liqueur
Citrus Hibiscus simple syrup
Fresh squeezed orange
Fresh squeezed grapefruit
Club soda
Juice half an orange and half a grapefruit into a mixer glass. Add ice. Add tequila, Italicus, and Hibiscus syrup. Shake. Top with club soda. Garnish with fresh orange and grapefruit.