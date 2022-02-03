Olivia's prepares a seafood extravaganza in honor of Mardi Gras

In a large stock pot, bring all of the ingredients to a rolling boil. Then, reduce by 1/3. Then, strain and set aside to add to seafood broth.



Seafood Broth



1/2 cup, shrimp

2 ounces, smoked salmon

1 cup, clams

1 cup, mussels

8 ounces, seafood stock, drained

1 teaspoon, garlic, chopped

2 tablespoons, parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon, dill, chopped

1/2 teaspoon, oregano

1/2 teaspoon, Old Bay

2 tablespoons, fire-roasted red pepper, chopped

2 tablespoons, shallots, finely chopped

1/2 cup, broccoli rabe

2 tablespoons, sun-dried tomatoes, finely chopped

1/2 cup, berry tomatoes, cut in half

8 ounces, canned Italian tomatoes

1 tablespoon, jalapeños, finely chopped

1 tablespoon, garlic butter

4 ounces, white wine



Starting on medium to high heat, add the garlic butter to a pan. Then, add all of the ingredients except for the canned tomatoes, broccoli rabe, and broth. Be sure to constantly stir to sauté evenly. Then, deglaze with wine and add Italian tomatoes, broccoli rabe, and broth, stirring for approximately two to three minutes. Simmer for an additional two to three minutes. Finally, pour the mix over the prepared polenta and top with the shrimp.



