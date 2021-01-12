Olivia's treats us to a savory, sweet meal to get us in the Christmas mood

Maple Bacon Salmon



A filet of fire-grilled salmon served over a yam hash, all topped with a flavorful, warm, maple bacon dressing.



Maple Bacon Dressing



1/4 cup, apple cider

1/2 cup, apple cider vinegar

1 pinch, kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon, black pepper

1 tablespoon, Dijon mustard

4 tablespoons, brown sugar

1/2 cup, maple syrup

1 tablespoon, fresh garlic, minced

1/2 cup, bacon, diced

3 tablespoons, shallots, diced

1 teaspoon, cornstarch



Cook bacon until crisp, then remove bacon, setting it on a paper towel to soak up the excess grease. Then add shallots and garlic. Then cook for approximately one minute. Then add the remaining ingredients. Finally, cook until thickened.



Yam Hash



3 cups, yams, cubed and cooked until fork tender

3 tablespoons, shallots, diced

1/2 pound, fresh sausage

2 tablespoons, fire roasted red pepper

3 tablespoons, garlic butter

2 cups, kale, coarsely chopped

1 cup, apples, cubed

2 tablespoons, extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup, yellow split peas, cooked al denté

1/2 cup, green split peas, cooked al denté

1/2 cup, lentils, cooked al denté

1/2 teaspoon, red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon, rosemary, finely chopped

1/2 tablespoon, thyme, finely chopped

1 teaspoon, black pepper

1 pinch, salt



Heat the garlic butter in a heavy bottom pan. Then add the sausage, herbs, and apples. Then cook until the sausage is starting to get brown, then stir in the remaining ingredients until it is all lightly browned and the sausage is fully cooked.



Cocktail



Prickly Pear and Ginger Martini