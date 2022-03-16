Olivia's gets us ready for Saint Patrick's Day with these fun recipes

Grilled Lamb Kabobs and Colcannon served along with roasted cabbage, bacon, and peas...



Roasted Cabbage, Bacon, and Peas



1 pound, green cabbage, chopped in large chunks

2 tablespoons, spring onions, diced

4 tablespoons, bacon, rendered and diced

1 tablespoon, roasted red peppers

1 teaspoon, rosemary, diced

1 teaspoon, sun dried tomatoes, diced

2 tablespoons, garlic butter

2 ounces, peas



In a roasting pan, layer cabbage, onions, peppers, sun dried tomatoes, garlic butter, and bacon. Roast for 8 minutes at 375 degrees. Remove, rotate, and place back in oven for approximately 8 to 10 minutes or until desired color is reached.



Colcannon (Irish Mashed Potatoes)



2 Yukon Gold Potatoes, peeled, then chopped into large chunks

1 yam, peeled, then chopped into large chunks

1/2 pound, cabbage

1/2 cup, yellow onions

Pinch sea salt

Pinch black pepper

Pinch parsley

3 tablespoons, spring onions

1/2 pound, sausage, cooked and greased drained

1/2 cup, broccoli rabe

1/2 cup, heavy cream

2 tablespoons, garlic butter

1 cup, chicken stock

1 teaspoons, rosemary



Boil potatoes until they are fork tender. Drain water. Add all of the ingredients into a mixing bowl. Whisk until smashed and all incorporated.



Cocktail



Irish Margarita