Olivia's shares recipes for romantic Valentine's Day meal, cocktail

Couples aren't the only ones preparing for Valentine's Day well in advance—Olivia's is also gearing up for the holiday with a tempting pasta dish.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — If you can't decide where to make a reservation for a romantic Valentine's Day dinner, consider your own dining room.

Olivia's shared recipes for a sumptuous pasta dish and smooth martini.

The meal features a savory pan-seared portion of rockfish topped with a flavorful sauce of simmered tomato, veggies and okra, all served over a bed of fettuccini smothered in a creamy wine sauce with fresh spinach.

Finish off your romantic night in with an espresso martini to add some class and energy to the night.

Meal: Rockfish Florentine

Pan-seared rockfish

Ingredients

8-ounce fillet of rockfish

1 tablespoon, lamb butter

1 tablespoon, sweet butter

1 tablespoon, extra virgin olive oil

Pinch, sea salt

Pinch, black pepper

Directions

Place a skillet on medium-high heat. Add the butters and extra virgin olive oil. Add the rockfish and season it. Pan sear the fillet for approximately three to four minutes and then remove it from heat.

Stewed okra

Ingredients

1/2 pint, heirloom cherry tomatoes, halved

1 tablespoon, lamb butter

1 tablespoon, garlic butter

1 cup, canned tomatoes, quartered

Mirepoix mix

1/2 cup, onions*

1/2 cup, celery*

1/2 cup, carrots*

*all 3 finely chopped to approximately the same size

1 bay leaf

1/2 cinnamon stick

1/2 cup, fish stock

1 pound, fresh okra: cleaned, stem removed, cut into 1/2-inch wheels

Pinch, sea salt

Pinch, black pepper

3 tablespoons, fresh cut dill

2 tablespoons, extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup, Merlot

Directions

In a heavy bottom pan placed on high heat, sauté the butters, extra virgin olive oil, mirepoix, salt and pepper for approximately three minutes. Deglaze the pan with Merlot. Add the remaining ingredients. Let them stew together for approximately six minutes or as soon as the okra is tender. Be sure to not overcook the okra, or it will become very mushy.

Fettuccini Florentine

Ingredients

8 ounces, fettuccini, cooked al denté

1 tablespoon, lamb butter

1 tablespoon, extra virgin olive oil

6 ounces, heavy cream

3 tablespoons, Asiago cheese

1 tablespoon, Feta crumbles

2 pinches, freshly grated nutmeg

1 cup, fresh baby spinach

2 tablespoons, fresh chopped dill

Directions

Preheat a sauté pan on medium-high heat. Add the butter and extra virgin olive oil. As soon as the butter melts, add the heavy cream. Cook for approximately two minutes. Add the remaining ingredients. Fold everything together until the cheeses begin to thicken the sauce. Place the rockfish on top, then add the stewed tomatoes with okra.

Cocktail

Espresso martini

Ingredients

Tito's Handmade Vodka

Espresso liqueur

Licor 43

Marie Brizard Chocolat Royal liqueur

Espresso coffee

Whole coffee beans, for garnish

Directions