Olivia's prepares Grilled Chicken and Veggie Tortilla Wrap with Tex-Mex Chili

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!
Harry and Yanni have some ideas on how to celebrate National Tortilla Chip Day and National Margarita Day all at once. The latter may have passed on the 22nd, but a margarita is always a good idea.
Check out the recipes below and try them out for yourself:
Grilled Chicken and Veggie Tortilla Wrap:
Ingredients:
Grilled chicken
Grilled zucchini
Grilled corn
Roasted sweet red pepper
Chipotle ranch
Melted cheddar cheese, shredded
Grilled mushrooms
Romaine lettuce
Diced tomatoes
Diced red onions
Tortilla round, grilled
Tex-Mex Chili:
Ingredients:
2 pounds, ground turkey
2 pounds, ground sausage
1 cup red onion, diced
1 cup celery, diced
1 cup carrots, diced
1/2 cup jalapeño peppers, diced
1/2 cup, fire roasted red peppers
1 cup tomatoes, diced
3 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
2 tablespoons fresh garlic, chopped
3 tablespoons, chili powder
2 cups, chicken stock
1 tablespoon, black pepper
1 cup, black beans
2 cups, Great Northern beans
1 cup, corn cornels
* Garnish with steamed rice and melted cheddar cheese
On high heat, layer vegetables and ground meats, then evenly distribute seasoning on top of the meat (very important to season the meat as soon as you put it in). Stir the pot until meat is half cooked. Add beans, tomatoes, and chicken stock. Bring to boil for five minutes. Turn back heat to medium and cook for approximately 25 minutes.
Pink Cadillac Margarita:
Ingredients:
Patrón tequila
Cointreau
Lime juice
Orange juice
Cranberry juice
Sweet and Sour
Fresh lime
Fresh orange
* Garnish with thinly sliced jalapeños
Rim:
Simple syrup
Cranberry compote
Crushed hibiscus petals
Kosher salt
Fill glass with ice. Add tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, orange juice, cranberry juice, fresh lime, and orange. Shake. Pour into glass rimmed with salt and hibiscus petals. Garnish with jalapeño slivers.