Olivia's prepares Grilled Chicken and Veggie Tortilla Wrap with Tex-Mex Chili

Harry and Yanni have some ideas on how to celebrate National Tortilla Chip Day and National Margarita Day all at once. The latter may have passed on the 22nd, but a margarita is always a good idea.

Check out the recipes below and try them out for yourself:

Grilled Chicken and Veggie Tortilla Wrap:

Ingredients:



Grilled chicken

Grilled zucchini

Grilled corn

Roasted sweet red pepper

Chipotle ranch

Melted cheddar cheese, shredded

Grilled mushrooms

Romaine lettuce

Diced tomatoes

Diced red onions

Tortilla round, grilled



Tex-Mex Chili:

Ingredients:



2 pounds, ground turkey

2 pounds, ground sausage

1 cup red onion, diced

1 cup celery, diced

1 cup carrots, diced

1/2 cup jalapeño peppers, diced

1/2 cup, fire roasted red peppers

1 cup tomatoes, diced

3 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh garlic, chopped

3 tablespoons, chili powder

2 cups, chicken stock

1 tablespoon, black pepper

1 cup, black beans

2 cups, Great Northern beans

1 cup, corn cornels

* Garnish with steamed rice and melted cheddar cheese



On high heat, layer vegetables and ground meats, then evenly distribute seasoning on top of the meat (very important to season the meat as soon as you put it in). Stir the pot until meat is half cooked. Add beans, tomatoes, and chicken stock. Bring to boil for five minutes. Turn back heat to medium and cook for approximately 25 minutes.



Pink Cadillac Margarita: