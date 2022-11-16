Olivia's offers twist on traditional Thanksgiving dinner with pumpkin turkey pot pie

Looking for a way to shake up your traditional Thanksgiving dinner? Try Olivia's pumpkin turkey pot pie, sweet potato casserole and full moon cider.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Thanksgiving is almost upon us.

Olivia's has a suggestion for those who are looking for a way to shake up the traditional turkey dinner: pumpkin turkey pot pie.

Served with sweet potato casserole and full moon cider, this dish offers a great way to celebrate the end of autumn with classic fall flavors.

Check out the recipes above and below.

Pumpkin Turkey Pot Pie

2 pounds, turkey breast, boiled

2 quarts, turkey stock

1 cup, celery, chopped

1 cup, onion, chopped

1 cup, carrots, chopped

3 fresh bay leaves

1 teaspoon, fresh thyme, chopped

1/2 teaspoon, black pepper

Pinch kosher salt

1 teaspoon, sun dried tomatoes, diced

2 cups, pumpkin, peeled and coarsely chopped

5 tablespoons, garlic butter

1/2 cup, flour

Boil the turkey, then remove both the meat and the broth from the pot. Add the garlic butter, celery, onions and carrots, stirring constantly. Cook on high for five to six minutes. Add the flour, stir and cook for an additional three minutes. Add the bay leaves, salt, pepper, pumpkin and thyme to the stock. Bring the mixture to a boil. Cook for approximately 20 minutes, stirring constantly, or until thickened. Dish out and add the puff pastry on top.

Sweet Potato Casserole

1 pound, sweet potatoes, peeled, then boiled until fork-tender. Smash with fork to achieve desired consistency.

1 tablespoon, cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon, allspice

1 teaspoon, nutmeg, finely grated

2 tablespoons, brown sugar

1 tablespoon, white sugar

Topping

1/2 cup, pecans, toasted and crushed

4 tablespoons, butter

1 tablespoon, brown sugar

Mix all of the ingredients together, except for the topping. Place the mixture into one or more casserole dishes. For the topping, add the brown sugar to the pecans and mix. Sprinkle the topping on top of the sweet potato mixture. Top each casserole dish with a tablespoon of butter. Bake in an oven preheated to 375 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately eight minutes or until the butter caramelizes on top.

Cocktail

Full Moon Cider

Apple cider

Pomegranate juice

Crown Royal vanilla whiskey

Crown Royal salted caramel whiskey

Walnut liqueur

Fresh apples and oranges

Fresh pomegranate

Cinnamon sticks

Cane sugar

Nutmeg

Star anise

Cloves