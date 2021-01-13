Olivia's prepares a Pretty in Pink Salad topped with Ginger Seared Tuna, Seaweed Salad and Thai Ginger Dressing

COVID-19 may keep Harry and Yanni out of our FOX43 Kitchen, but not Olivia's Kitchen!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing Pretty in Pink Salad topped with Ginger Seared Tuna and fresh Seaweed Salad, then drizzled with our Thai Ginger Dressing.

What is a meal without drinks?

Adrienne prepared a Coastal Glow cocktail for you to enjoy.

You can check out the recipes below:

Pretty in Pink Salad:

Mixed greens

Bok choy

Euro cucumbers

Kale

Pink Lady apples

Pink Glow pineapple

Cotton Candy grapes

Watermelon

Toasted seed jasmine rice

Thai Ginger Dressing:



2 oz. rice wine vinegar

3 tablespoons fresh ginger - minced

1 teaspoon pepper flakes

1 tablespoon fresh garlic - minced

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 cup water

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon sugar

2 cups pineapple juice

2 limes - juiced

2 tablespoons cilantro- finely chopped

SLURRY: 1 oz. water to 1 oz. cornstarch

Place all ingredients (except the liquids) in a food processor and mince. Bring liquids and minced ingredients to a boil on high, then add slurry. Cook for approximately three minutes. Remove from heat and chill immediately.

Toasted Seed Jasmine Rice:



2 tablespoons sesame seeds - toasted

1 tablespoons poppy seeds

1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

1 cup jasmine rice

2 cups water

Place all ingredients in a microwave safe container. Cover, then cook for eight minutes. Uncover, stir and cook for an additional eight minutes. Remove and fluff with a fork. If rice is not quite tender, cover and cook an additional 2-3 minutes.



Cocktail:

Coastal Glow



Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto liqueur

Cupcake prosecco

Acai sorbet

Pink Glow pineapple