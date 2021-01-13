Olivia's prepares a Pretty in Pink Salad topped with Ginger Seared Tuna, Seaweed Salad and Thai Ginger Dressing

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!
Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing Pretty in Pink Salad topped with Ginger Seared Tuna and fresh Seaweed Salad, then drizzled with our Thai Ginger Dressing.
What is a meal without drinks?
Adrienne prepared a Coastal Glow cocktail for you to enjoy.
You can check out the recipes below:
Pretty in Pink Salad:
- Mixed greens
- Bok choy
- Euro cucumbers
- Kale
- Pink Lady apples
- Pink Glow pineapple
- Cotton Candy grapes
- Watermelon
- Toasted seed jasmine rice
Thai Ginger Dressing:
- 2 oz. rice wine vinegar
- 3 tablespoons fresh ginger - minced
- 1 teaspoon pepper flakes
- 1 tablespoon fresh garlic - minced
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 cup water
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 2 cups pineapple juice
- 2 limes - juiced
- 2 tablespoons cilantro- finely chopped
- SLURRY: 1 oz. water to 1 oz. cornstarch
Place all ingredients (except the liquids) in a food processor and mince. Bring liquids and minced ingredients to a boil on high, then add slurry. Cook for approximately three minutes. Remove from heat and chill immediately.
Toasted Seed Jasmine Rice:
- 2 tablespoons sesame seeds - toasted
- 1 tablespoons poppy seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 cup jasmine rice
- 2 cups water
Place all ingredients in a microwave safe container. Cover, then cook for eight minutes. Uncover, stir and cook for an additional eight minutes. Remove and fluff with a fork. If rice is not quite tender, cover and cook an additional 2-3 minutes.
Cocktail:
Coastal Glow
Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto liqueur
- Cupcake prosecco
- Acai sorbet
- Pink Glow pineapple
In a coupe glass, place a 2 oz. scoop of Acai sorbet in the bottom. Pour the Italicus liqueur over the top and then top off with bubbly Prosecco. Garnish with a Pink Glow pineapple wedge. Sip slowly to enjoy a slow progression of flavor as the sorbet melts.