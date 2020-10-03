Olivia's prepares Stuffed Cabbage Rolls topped with a drunken WhiskeyFruit Sauce

Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg are in the FOX43 kitchen with Stuffed Cabbage Rolls topped w a drunken WhiskeyFruit Sauce.
Stuffed Cabbage Rolls
1 head Cabbage - cored & blanched
1/3 cup Celery - diced
1/3 cup Carrots - diced
1/3 cup Onions - diced
1 1/2 cup Brown Rice - cooked
1 lb Ground Beef
1 lb Ground Sausage
1/2 tsp Sea Salt
2 tsp Black Pepper
1 tbsp Fresh Garlic
3 tbsp Fresh Parsley
3 tbsp Fresh Mint
3 cups Chicken Stock
Separate all Cabbage Leaves. Set aside. Mix remaining ingredients in a large bowl. Fill each leaf w 1/4 to 1/2 cup filling. Carefully roll each cabbage leaf. Place them tightly in a casserole dish. Add chicken stock slowly as to not break up the cabbage rolls. Cover w Saran Wrap & foil (shiny side down). Place into 350*F preheated for approximately 25 -30 minutes or until internal temperature is 140*F. Remove from oven and discard foil wrap. Plate & add sauce. Enjoy!
6 Shooter Irish Whiskey & Fruit Sauce
6 shots Irish Whiskey
1 cup Raisins
1 cup Golden Raisins
1/2 cup Dried Apricots
1/2 cup Craisins
3 cups Apple Juice
1 cup Apples - diced
2 Star Anise
1/3 cup Brown Sugar
1 orange - Zested & Juiced
3 cloves
2 Cinnamon Sticks
1/2 tsp Allspice
Fresh Mint - for Garnish
Pinch - Sea Salt
Cornstarch Slurry
2 tbsp water
2 tbsp corn starch
Boil Raisins, Golden Raisins, 6 shots whiskey, for 3-4 minutes on high to plump the raisins. Add the remaining ingredients. Let boil approximately 5 minutes or until reduced by 1/3. Add slurry for thicken. Simmer 2-3 minutes. Garnish w fresh Mint & Parsley.
Cocktails:
Dirty Irishman
Coffee
Baileys
Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey
Whipped Cream
Creme de Minthe
Fill glass w ice. Add coffee, Baileys, & Irish Whiskey. Top w whipped cream & a drizzle of creme de minthe. Cheers!
Irish Orchard
Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey
Amaretto
Stella Artois Cidre
Fill glass w ice. Add all ingredients. Stir. Cheers!