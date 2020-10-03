x
Olivia's prepares Stuffed Cabbage Rolls topped with a drunken WhiskeyFruit Sauce

Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine

Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg are in the FOX43 kitchen with Stuffed Cabbage Rolls topped w a drunken WhiskeyFruit Sauce.

Stuffed Cabbage Rolls
1 head Cabbage - cored & blanched
1/3 cup Celery - diced
1/3 cup Carrots -  diced
1/3 cup Onions - diced
1 1/2 cup Brown Rice - cooked
1 lb Ground Beef
1 lb Ground Sausage
1/2 tsp Sea Salt
2 tsp Black Pepper
1 tbsp Fresh Garlic
3 tbsp Fresh Parsley
3 tbsp Fresh Mint
3 cups Chicken Stock
Separate all Cabbage Leaves.  Set aside.  Mix remaining ingredients in a large bowl.  Fill each leaf w 1/4 to 1/2 cup filling.  Carefully roll each cabbage leaf.  Place them tightly in a casserole dish.  Add chicken stock slowly as to not break up the cabbage rolls.  Cover w Saran Wrap & foil (shiny side down).  Place into 350*F preheated for approximately 25 -30 minutes or until internal temperature is 140*F.  Remove from oven and discard foil wrap.  Plate & add sauce.  Enjoy!


6 Shooter Irish Whiskey & Fruit Sauce
6 shots Irish Whiskey
1 cup Raisins
1 cup Golden Raisins
1/2 cup Dried Apricots
1/2 cup Craisins
3 cups Apple Juice
1 cup Apples - diced
2 Star Anise
1/3 cup Brown Sugar
1 orange - Zested & Juiced
3 cloves
2 Cinnamon Sticks
1/2 tsp Allspice
Fresh Mint - for Garnish
Pinch - Sea Salt

Cornstarch Slurry
2 tbsp water
2 tbsp corn starch
Boil Raisins, Golden Raisins, 6 shots whiskey, for 3-4 minutes on high to plump the raisins.  Add the remaining ingredients.  Let boil approximately 5 minutes or until reduced by 1/3.  Add slurry for thicken.  Simmer 2-3 minutes. Garnish w fresh Mint & Parsley.


Cocktails:
Dirty Irishman
Coffee
Baileys
Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey
Whipped Cream
Creme de Minthe
Fill glass w ice.  Add coffee, Baileys, & Irish Whiskey.  Top w whipped cream & a drizzle of creme de minthe.  Cheers!

Irish Orchard
Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey
Amaretto
Stella Artois Cidre
Fill glass w ice.  Add all ingredients. Stir. Cheers!

