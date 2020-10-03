Olivia's prepares Stuffed Cabbage Rolls topped with a drunken WhiskeyFruit Sauce

Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg are in the FOX43 kitchen with Stuffed Cabbage Rolls topped w a drunken WhiskeyFruit Sauce.

Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

1 head Cabbage - cored & blanched

1/3 cup Celery - diced

1/3 cup Carrots - diced

1/3 cup Onions - diced

1 1/2 cup Brown Rice - cooked

1 lb Ground Beef

1 lb Ground Sausage

1/2 tsp Sea Salt

2 tsp Black Pepper

1 tbsp Fresh Garlic

3 tbsp Fresh Parsley

3 tbsp Fresh Mint

3 cups Chicken Stock

Separate all Cabbage Leaves. Set aside. Mix remaining ingredients in a large bowl. Fill each leaf w 1/4 to 1/2 cup filling. Carefully roll each cabbage leaf. Place them tightly in a casserole dish. Add chicken stock slowly as to not break up the cabbage rolls. Cover w Saran Wrap & foil (shiny side down). Place into 350*F preheated for approximately 25 -30 minutes or until internal temperature is 140*F. Remove from oven and discard foil wrap. Plate & add sauce. Enjoy!