Olivia's prepares New Orleans Etouffe

New Orleans Etouffe: Shrimp - Crawfish - Softshell served along w Rice Pilaf & Garlic Bread

2 Soft She’ll Crabs - cut in half

1 cup Crawfish- meat only

1 cup Shrimp - cleaned, deveined, & chopped

1 cup Mussels

1 cup Bell Peppers - Assorted colors- chopped

1/2 cup scallions - diced

1/2 cup shallots - diced

1/2 cup celery - diced

1/2 cup carrots - diced

2 Bay Leaves

1/2 cup Garlic Butter

1/2 cup Flour

1/2 tsp Cayenne Pepper

1/2 tsp smoked Paprika

1 tsp Black Pepper

1/2 tsp Old Bay

1/2 tsp Cumin

1 tbsp Fresh Thyme

1 cup diced Tomatoes

4 cups Seafood Stock (blanch above seafood in 1/2 gallon of water)



Cook raw seafood in boiling water for approximately 2-3 minutes. Remove seafood. Discard shells and tails. Chop meat. Set aside. In cast iron skillet, melt the Garlic Butter, and add the flour. Let the rouxe brown for approximately 2-3 minutes. Add veggies. Cook the veggies in the rouxe stirring constantly (approximately 3-4 minutes). Add stock and seasonings. Bring to a hot simmer. As the stock reduces the etouffe will begin to thicken. Stir in the seafood. Remove from fire. Enjoy!!



Cocktails:

King cake Martini

RumChata

Amaretto

Biscotti Liqueur

Cream

Whipped cream

Cinnamon & Sugar

Fill glass w ice. Add rumchata, amaretto, biscotti liqueur, & cream. Shake. Strain into a cinnamon & sugar rimmed glass. Cheers!



Hurricane

Kraken Rum

Bacardi Rum

Captain Morgan Rum

Orange juice

Passion fruit juice

Lime juice

Grenadine

Fresh oranges

Maraschino Cherries

Fresh pineapple

Fill glass w ice. Add the rums, oj, passion fruit juice, lime juice, grenadine, & fresh squeezed orange wedges. Shake. Garnish w fresh pineapple and maraschino Cherries. Cheers!



