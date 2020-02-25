Olivia's prepares New Orleans Etouffe

YORK, York Township — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg are in the FOX43 kitchen with an Mardi Gras special.
New Orleans Etouffe: Shrimp - Crawfish - Softshell served along w Rice Pilaf & Garlic Bread
2 Soft She’ll Crabs - cut in half
1 cup Crawfish- meat only
1 cup Shrimp - cleaned, deveined, & chopped
1 cup Mussels
1 cup Bell Peppers - Assorted colors- chopped
1/2 cup scallions - diced
1/2 cup shallots - diced
1/2 cup celery - diced
1/2 cup carrots - diced
2 Bay Leaves
1/2 cup Garlic Butter
1/2 cup Flour
1/2 tsp Cayenne Pepper
1/2 tsp smoked Paprika
1 tsp Black Pepper
1/2 tsp Old Bay
1/2 tsp Cumin
1 tbsp Fresh Thyme
1 cup diced Tomatoes
4 cups Seafood Stock (blanch above seafood in 1/2 gallon of water)
Cook raw seafood in boiling water for approximately 2-3 minutes. Remove seafood. Discard shells and tails. Chop meat. Set aside. In cast iron skillet, melt the Garlic Butter, and add the flour. Let the rouxe brown for approximately 2-3 minutes. Add veggies. Cook the veggies in the rouxe stirring constantly (approximately 3-4 minutes). Add stock and seasonings. Bring to a hot simmer. As the stock reduces the etouffe will begin to thicken. Stir in the seafood. Remove from fire. Enjoy!!
Cocktails:
King cake Martini
RumChata
Amaretto
Biscotti Liqueur
Cream
Whipped cream
Cinnamon & Sugar
Fill glass w ice. Add rumchata, amaretto, biscotti liqueur, & cream. Shake. Strain into a cinnamon & sugar rimmed glass. Cheers!
Hurricane
Kraken Rum
Bacardi Rum
Captain Morgan Rum
Orange juice
Passion fruit juice
Lime juice
Grenadine
Fresh oranges
Maraschino Cherries
Fresh pineapple
Fill glass w ice. Add the rums, oj, passion fruit juice, lime juice, grenadine, & fresh squeezed orange wedges. Shake. Garnish w fresh pineapple and maraschino Cherries. Cheers!