Olivia's prepares Crispy Buttermilk Oysters on a Grilled Pita w/ European Salad

Buttermilk Oysters



2 Pints - freshly shucked Oysters

1/2 cup Buttermilk

1 tsp hot sauce

Pinch - Old Bay

Pinch - Black Pepper

--- marinade mixture

1 cup Cracker Meal

1/2 tsp Old Bay

1 tsp Sea Salt

1/2 cup Corn Starch

1/2 tsp Black Pepper

--- breading mixture



Preheat Oil to 325*F. Mix the marinade. Add the Oysters (along w their natural juice). Let sit 10-15 minutes. Remove one at a time, & dredge in the breading mix. Slowly place in the hot oil. Cook until browned and crispy, approximately 30 seconds to 1 minute on each side.



European Cucumber Salad



2 European Cucumbers (bias cut)

2 tbsp E.V.O.O.

1 tsp Apple Cider Vinegar

3 tbsp Fresh Dill

1/2 lemon juiced

1 cup Greek Yogurt

1/2 tsp fresh chopped Garlic

Pinch - Sea Salt

Pinch - Black Pepper



Mix all ingredients (except cucumbers) to make the dressing. Fold in the fresh cucumbers. Enjoy!



Pickled Red Onion



2 Red Onions - thinly sliced

1 cup Apple Cider Vinegar

3 tbsp Sugar

2 Bay Leaves

1 tsp Sea Salt

1 tsp Black Peppercorns

1 tbsp Fresh Garlic Cloves



In a pot, place all ingredients except onions. Bring to a boil. Add sliced onions. Let cook 1-2 minutes. Remove. Put into glass container. Let cool.



Rémoulade Sauce



1 cup Mayonnaise

2 oz Dijon Mustard

2 tsp horseradish sauce

1 tsp Garlic - freshly minced

1/2 tsp Old Bay

1 tsp fresh Lemon Juice

1 tbsp Dill - chopped



Mix all ingredients together. Refrigerate immediately.