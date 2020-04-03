x
recipes

Olivia's prepares Crispy Buttermilk Oysters on a Grilled Pita w/ European Salad

It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!
olivias

Harry and Yanni were in the FOX43 Kitchen preparing Crispy Buttermilk Oysters on a Grilled Pita with a European Salad.

You can check out the recipes below:

Buttermilk Oysters

2 Pints - freshly shucked Oysters
1/2 cup Buttermilk
1 tsp hot sauce
Pinch - Old Bay
Pinch - Black Pepper
 --- marinade mixture
1 cup Cracker Meal
1/2 tsp Old Bay
1 tsp Sea Salt
1/2 cup Corn Starch
1/2 tsp Black Pepper
 ---  breading mixture

Preheat Oil to 325*F.  Mix the marinade.  Add the Oysters (along w their natural juice).  Let sit 10-15 minutes.  Remove one at a time, & dredge in the breading mix.  Slowly place in the hot oil. Cook until browned and crispy, approximately 30 seconds to 1 minute on each side.

European Cucumber Salad

2 European Cucumbers (bias cut)
2 tbsp E.V.O.O.
1 tsp Apple Cider Vinegar
3 tbsp Fresh Dill
1/2 lemon juiced
1 cup Greek Yogurt
1/2 tsp fresh chopped Garlic
Pinch - Sea Salt
Pinch - Black Pepper

Mix all ingredients (except cucumbers) to make the dressing.  Fold in the fresh cucumbers. Enjoy!

Pickled Red Onion

2 Red Onions - thinly sliced
1 cup Apple Cider Vinegar
3 tbsp Sugar
2 Bay Leaves
1 tsp Sea Salt
1 tsp Black Peppercorns
1 tbsp Fresh Garlic Cloves

In a pot, place all ingredients except onions.  Bring to a boil.  Add sliced onions.  Let cook 1-2 minutes.  Remove.  Put into glass container.  Let cool.

Rémoulade Sauce

1 cup Mayonnaise
2 oz Dijon Mustard
2 tsp horseradish sauce
1 tsp Garlic - freshly minced
1/2 tsp Old Bay
1 tsp fresh Lemon Juice
1 tbsp Dill - chopped

Mix all ingredients together. Refrigerate immediately.