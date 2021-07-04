Olivia's prepares Middle Eastern kabobs and couscous

Harry and Yanni transport us across the world with this spicy, yummy dish!

YORK, Pa. — This week, Harry and Yanni of Olivia's are whipping up a traditional Middle Eastern dish: kabobs and couscous.

Made with the Indian spice blend, garam masala, this recipe is flavorful, colorful and sure to satisfy your craving for something new.

Check out the clips and recipes above and below to learn how to make this on your own, or go to Olivia's yourself, which is open for limited indoor dining currently. Curbside pickup and delivery are also available.

Enjoy!

Garam Masala (a traditional Indian spice blend):



2 tablespoons, ground cumin

2 tablespoons, cardamom

2 tablespoons, coriander

1/2 tablespoon, cloves

1 tablespoon, nutmeg

1 tablespoon, cinnamon

2 tablespoons, black pepper

Middle Eastern style couscous:



2 cups, Israeli Large Pearl Couscous

1/2 cup, dried cherries

1/4 cup, sun dried tomatoes, diced

1/4 cup, fresh dill

1/4 cup, scallions, chopped

2 lemons, zested and juiced

1 cup, chick peas

1 cup, arugula

1/2 cup, basil, chopped

1/2 cup, feta cheese crumbles

3 cups, chicken stock

3 tablespoons, garlic butter

3 tablespoons, extra virgin olive oil



Place pan on high heat and add garlic butter and extra virgin olive oil. Toast the couscous for approximately one to two minutes. Add the chicken stock. Add remaining ingredients except for the feta and arugula. Cover and simmer until couscous grain is al’ denté. Turn off the heat, then fold in the arugula and feta cheese.



Cocktail:

Michelada:

Modelo Beer

Bloody Mary mix (or tomato juice, or Clamato juice may be used)

Fresh lime

Valentina salsa picante sauce