Greek Pastichio



A traditional Greek dish with layers of Pastichio noodles, meat sauce, marinara, and a topping of béchamel. Served along with toasted garlic bread.



Meat sauce:



2 pounds, ground chuck

1 pound, ground pork

1 pound, ground lamb

1/2 cup, carrots, shredded

2 onions, finely chopped

4 cloves, fresh garlic, minced

2 tablespoons, extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons, garlic butter

4 cups, crushed tomatoes

2 tablespoons, tomato paste

1/2 teaspoon, kosher salt

1 teaspoon, black pepper

2 cinnamon sticks

1/4 teaspoon, allspice

1/4 teaspoon, ground cinnamon

2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon, brown sugar

1 cup, red wine

1/2 cup, Romano cheese



In a heavy bottom pot placed on high heat, add garlic butter, extra virgin olive oil, and onions. Cook for approximately two to three minutes. Then, deglaze the pan with wine and add garlic and the ground meats, cooking for approximately three to five minutes. Add the remaining ingredients, cooking until the sauce is thickened, for approximately 10 to 15 minutes. Set aside.



Béchamel:



1 cup, butter and 1 cup, flour

6 cups, milk, scalded in a separate pot

1/4 teaspoon, nutmeg, freshly grated

1/2 teaspoon, sea salt

1/2 teaspoon, ground white pepper

6 egg yolks, (save the egg whites for noodles)

3 tablespoons, Myzithra cheese

4 tablespoons, parmesan cheese



Melt butter. Add flour to make a roux mixture. Add scalded milk slowly, whisking until the thickens. Turn off the fire, and add egg yolks while quickly stirring, ensuring that the mixture does not curdle. Placing on medium heat, add the remaining ingredients. As soon as the mixture thickens (approximately three minutes) turn the heat off. Set aside. Place one cup aside for noodles.



Scalding the milk:



Bring the milk slowly to a boil, constantly stirring, then immediately turn off the heat source so the milk does not burn.



Pastichio noodles:



Bring water with a pinch of salt added to a boil. Add noodles. Cook them until they are al denté. Drain the water. Place noodles back into the pot. Stir in the cheeses, then add the egg whites, and one cup of the béchamel sauce.



Layer the pan starting with the noodles, then the meat sauce, then top with the béchamel.



