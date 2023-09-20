Olivia's Hearty Autumn Chop embraces flavors of fall

Olivia's embraces the flavors of fall with their new Hearty Autumn Chop. A glass of Apple Cider Sangria leaves the taste of autumn lingering on your tongue.

YORK, Pa. — With the first cool breezes blowing across central Pennsylvania, seasonal dishes are front of mind.

Olivia's embraces the flavors of fall with their new Hearty Autumn Chop. A smoked, thick-cut pork chop is served along with the savory flavors of roasted veggies, ground lamb and gnocchi baked in a hearty cream sauce.

A glass of Apple Cider Sangria leaves the taste of autumn lingering on your tongue.

Meal

Hearty Vegetable and Lamb Gnocchi

Ingredients

1 pound, ground lamb

1 cup, roasted eggplant, cubed

3 tablespoons, sun-dried tomatoes

3 tablespoons, peas

1 cup, roasted butternut squash, cubed

1/2 cup, roasted broccoli rabe, chopped

6 cups, Italian Cipollini onions

2 cups, heavy cream

1/4 cup, butter

1/2 cup, Asiago cheese

1/2 cup, Romano cheese

1 tablespoon, fresh garlic, chopped

White wine

Pinch, black pepper

Pinch, white pepper

Pinch, nutmeg

Fresh sage, to taste

Directions

Season both sides of the smoked pork chop. Place it on a hot chargrill, rotating the chop to brown both sides.

Separately, in a sauté pan placed on medium - high heat, sauté the Cipollini onions along with butter until they are thoroughly browned. Add the ground lamb, cooking it for approximately three minutes. Add the broccoli rabe and peas, cooking them for approximately one - two minutes. Add the garlic, roasted eggplant, butternut squash and sun-dried tomatoes, cooking for another one - two minutes. Deglaze the pan with white wine. Slowly add the cream. Just before the ingredients come to a boil, add the sage, nutmeg, black pepper, white pepper, Asiago and Romano cheeses, stirring as you go to fully incorporate all of the flavors.

Oven-roasted veggies

Ingredients



Eggplant

Butternut squash

Peas

Broccoli rabe

Directions

Wash, trim, cut and drain the veggies. Lay them out on a baking dish. Sprinkle everything with extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, black pepper and chili flake. Roast them in an oven preheated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit until the vegetables are golden brown, then let them cool.

Cocktail

Apple Cider Sangria

Ingredients

White wine

Stoli Orange Vodka

Liquor 43

Apple cider

Fresh apples, coarsely chopped

Cinnamon and sugar mix

Directions