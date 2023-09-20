Olivia's Hearty Autumn Chop embraces flavors of fall

YORK, Pa. — With the first cool breezes blowing across central Pennsylvania, seasonal dishes are front of mind.
Olivia's embraces the flavors of fall with their new Hearty Autumn Chop. A smoked, thick-cut pork chop is served along with the savory flavors of roasted veggies, ground lamb and gnocchi baked in a hearty cream sauce.
A glass of Apple Cider Sangria leaves the taste of autumn lingering on your tongue.
Meal
Hearty Vegetable and Lamb Gnocchi
Ingredients
1 pound, ground lamb
1 cup, roasted eggplant, cubed
3 tablespoons, sun-dried tomatoes
3 tablespoons, peas
1 cup, roasted butternut squash, cubed
1/2 cup, roasted broccoli rabe, chopped
6 cups, Italian Cipollini onions
2 cups, heavy cream
1/4 cup, butter
1/2 cup, Asiago cheese
1/2 cup, Romano cheese
1 tablespoon, fresh garlic, chopped
White wine
Pinch, black pepper
Pinch, white pepper
Pinch, nutmeg
Fresh sage, to taste
Directions
Season both sides of the smoked pork chop. Place it on a hot chargrill, rotating the chop to brown both sides.
Separately, in a sauté pan placed on medium - high heat, sauté the Cipollini onions along with butter until they are thoroughly browned. Add the ground lamb, cooking it for approximately three minutes. Add the broccoli rabe and peas, cooking them for approximately one - two minutes. Add the garlic, roasted eggplant, butternut squash and sun-dried tomatoes, cooking for another one - two minutes. Deglaze the pan with white wine. Slowly add the cream. Just before the ingredients come to a boil, add the sage, nutmeg, black pepper, white pepper, Asiago and Romano cheeses, stirring as you go to fully incorporate all of the flavors.
Oven-roasted veggies
Ingredients
Eggplant
Butternut squash
Peas
Broccoli rabe
Directions
Wash, trim, cut and drain the veggies. Lay them out on a baking dish. Sprinkle everything with extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, black pepper and chili flake. Roast them in an oven preheated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit until the vegetables are golden brown, then let them cool.
Cocktail
Apple Cider Sangria
Ingredients
White wine
Stoli Orange Vodka
Liquor 43
Apple cider
Fresh apples, coarsely chopped
Cinnamon and sugar mix
Directions
Fill a glass with ice. Add the vodka, Liquor 43, wine and apple cider. Shake the drink and pour it into a serving glass. Top the cocktail with freshly chopped apples tossed in the cinnamon sugar blend.