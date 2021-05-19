Olivia's prepares a grilled steak quesadilla with a fruity cocktail to pair

Harry and Yanni make the perfect craving food in this week's segment.

YORK, Pa. — You ever just crave Mexican food? Oh yeah, like every day. Us too.

Harry and Yanni have the perfect food to make if you want something simple and yummy at the end of the day.

Check out the clips above and below to learn how to make a grilled steak quesadilla and an Indoggo cocktail.

Grilled Steak Quesadilla served with crispy tortilla chips



Quesadilla



1/2 pound steak, shoulder tenderloin medallions

1 to 12” tortilla

3 tablespoons, fresh chopped mango

4 ounces rice Pilaf, cooked

1/2 lime, freshly squeezed

1 teaspoon cilantro, diced

2 tablespoons tomatoes, diced

1/2 cup, shredded cheddar cheese

2 ounces, Olivia’s Chipotle Ranch dressing

1 tablespoon, garlic butter

1 tablespoon, grated Romano cheese



Grill the steak medallions to the desired temperature and set aside. Spread the garlic butter on one side of the tortilla, then sprinkle the Romano cheese on top. Place the buttered side down on the grill and heat for approximately two minutes. Add remaining ingredients on top of 1/2 the tortilla, fold over, press, then cut into triangles.



Chipotle Ranch



2 tablespoons chipotle peppers, canned and puréed

1 1/2 cups, mayonnaise

2 ounces, sour cream

2 ounces, milk

1 tablespoon fresh garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon, onion powder

Pinch, sea salt

Pinch, black pepper

2 ounces, mango purée

2 tablespoons fresh dill, finely chopped

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped

Cocktail



Indoggo Exotic