Olivia's prepares a grilled steak quesadilla with a fruity cocktail to pair

Harry and Yanni make the perfect craving food in this week's segment.

YORK, Pa. — You ever just crave Mexican food? Oh yeah, like every day. Us too.

Harry and Yanni have the perfect food to make if you want something simple and yummy at the end of the day.

Check out the clips above and below to learn how to make a grilled steak quesadilla and an Indoggo cocktail.

Grilled Steak Quesadilla served with crispy tortilla chips

Quesadilla

1/2 pound steak, shoulder tenderloin medallions
1 to 12” tortilla
3 tablespoons, fresh chopped mango
4 ounces rice Pilaf, cooked
1/2 lime, freshly squeezed
1 teaspoon cilantro, diced
2 tablespoons tomatoes, diced
1/2 cup, shredded cheddar cheese
2 ounces, Olivia’s Chipotle Ranch dressing
1 tablespoon, garlic butter
1 tablespoon, grated Romano cheese

Grill the steak medallions to the desired temperature and set aside. Spread the garlic butter on one side of the tortilla, then sprinkle the Romano cheese on top. Place the buttered side down on the grill and heat for approximately two minutes. Add remaining ingredients on top of 1/2 the tortilla, fold over, press, then cut into triangles.

Chipotle Ranch

2 tablespoons chipotle peppers, canned and puréed
1 1/2 cups, mayonnaise
2 ounces, sour cream
2 ounces, milk
1 tablespoon fresh garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon, onion powder
Pinch, sea salt
Pinch, black pepper
2 ounces, mango purée
2 tablespoons fresh dill, finely chopped
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped 

Cocktail

Indoggo Exotic

Credit: Olivia's

Indoggo strawberry gin
Italicus orange liqueur
Fresh chopped mango
Fresh chopped strawberries
Pinch of cane sugar
Pineapple juice

Muddle the mango, strawberries, and cane sugar together in the bottom of a mixing glass. Add ice. Add remaining ingredients. Shake. Pour into a serving glass and garnish with fresh strawberry.

