Olivia's prepares some fresh fish, tapenade, and a nice, hearty drink to pair

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Towards the end of summer, all you want to do is hold onto the taste of the season.
Fresh fish, vegetables, and spices all come together in this dish prepared by the Olivia's gang to help you savor the sunshine.
Check out the recipes above and below.
Crispy Fried Whiting Fish topped with Euro Tapenade
Served along with a fresh Greek Salad and crispy fries dusted with freshly grated Romano, Pecorino, and Asiago cheeses...
Euro Tapenade
1 cup, assorted green olives, pitted and chopped
1/2 cup, fire roasted red peppers, chopped
1/2 cup, capers
1 tablespoon, garlic, chopped
1/2 lemon, squeezed
1/4 cup, extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons, parsley, chopped
2 tablespoons, basil, chopped
2 tablespoons, dill, chopped
Pinch, black pepper
Toss all of the ingredients together by hand in a mixing bowl, or for a different more creamy look, chop in the food processor to form a paste.
Cocktail
Captain Apple Snap Mule
Captain Morgan
Apple liqueur
Elderberry liqueur
Ginger beer
Fresh sliced apples
Cinnamon sugar mix
Fill glass with ice. Add Captain Morgan, apple liqueur, and elderberry liqueur. Shake. Top off with ginger beer. Add fresh apple slices sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar for garnish.