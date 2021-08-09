Olivia's prepares some fresh fish, tapenade, and a nice, hearty drink to pair

The gang at Olivia's knows that sometimes, some fresh fish and a good drink cure all ails.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Towards the end of summer, all you want to do is hold onto the taste of the season.

Fresh fish, vegetables, and spices all come together in this dish prepared by the Olivia's gang to help you savor the sunshine.

Check out the recipes above and below.

Crispy Fried Whiting Fish topped with Euro Tapenade

Served along with a fresh Greek Salad and crispy fries dusted with freshly grated Romano, Pecorino, and Asiago cheeses...



Euro Tapenade



1 cup, assorted green olives, pitted and chopped

1/2 cup, fire roasted red peppers, chopped

1/2 cup, capers

1 tablespoon, garlic, chopped

1/2 lemon, squeezed

1/4 cup, extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons, parsley, chopped

2 tablespoons, basil, chopped

2 tablespoons, dill, chopped

Pinch, black pepper



Toss all of the ingredients together by hand in a mixing bowl, or for a different more creamy look, chop in the food processor to form a paste.



Cocktail



Captain Apple Snap Mule