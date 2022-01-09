Olivia's indulges us with filet mignon and stuffed oysters, paired with a fall-themed cocktail

And it might still technically be summer, and it might still be hot out, but the gang at Olivia's has got fall on their mind with this dish. After all, who doesn't love steak in a cream sauce paired with a strong drink?

Filet Mignon and Stuffed Oysters...



...fire grilled filet mignon topped with a savory oyster and spinach cream sauce, then placed on top of a sweet potato latke. Served along with oysters stuffed with crab imperial and roasted cauliflower.



Oyster Cream Sauce



6 fresh shucked oysters, finely chopped

3 strips bacon, chopped

2 tablespoons, Vidalia onions, diced

2 tablespoons, celery, diced

2 tablespoons, lamb butter

1/2 cup, heavy cream

1 shot, Greek Ouzo

1 cup, spinach, chopped

1 tablespoon, Romano cheese



In a large sauté pan on medium to high heat, drop in the lamb butter. Add the celery, onions, chopped oysters, and bacon. Sauté for 2 minutes, then deglaze with the Ouzo. Add spinach. Add the heavy cream and Romano cheese. Simmer until the sauce thickens. Remove from the heat, then pour over your filet.



Cocktail:



Cider House Mule



Svedka Peach Vodka

Elderberry liqueur

Peach nectar

Crabby’s Ginger Beer

Blake’s Peach & Blackberry Peach Party Hard Cider

Muddled blend of peaches, blackberries, and cane sugar

Fresh lime wedge



Fill a glass with ice. Add 2 spoonfuls of muddled peaches and blackberries. Add elderberry liqueur, Svedka, a fresh-squeezed lime wedge, and peach nectar. Shake vigorously. Top with equal parts hard cider and ginger beer. Garnish with the fresh fruit.