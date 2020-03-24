x
Olivia's Cuisine prepares Hot & Spicy Crock Pot Chicken with Grilled Velveta Flats

And for refreshment, try their Sangria Slushies
Credit: Olivia's Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine/FOX43

YORK, Pa. — Olivia's Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine stopped by the FOX43 studio Tuesday to share some tasty dishes.

For more information, visit https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/ 

Hot & Spicy Crock Pot Chicken served with Grilled Velveeta Flats

  • 1 lb boneless, skinless Chicken Breast - cut into 2-3” chunks
  • 2 carrots - julienned
  • 1 large onion - finely chopped
  • 12 oz can crushed tomatoes
  • 1/2 tsp dried oregano
  • 1/2 tsp sea salt
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • 1/2 cup chicken stock
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 2 tbsp fresh minced garlic
  • 2 tbsp fresh minced ginger
  • 1 tsp habanero peppers - finely diced
  • 2 tbsp garlic butter
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1 lemon - zested & juiced
  • 2 tbsp tomato paste
  • 1/2 cup E.V.O.O.

Place all ingredients into slow cooker (crock pot).  Cover and cook on low heat 6-7 hours or high heat for 3-4 hours.  Rotate ingredients every hour for even flavor.  Always prove the chicken to be sure it’s cooked thoroughly at an internal temperature of 145*F.

Flatbreads

Roll out dough 3-5 oz each.  Place on hot char grill.  Grill both sides approximately 1-3 minutes on each side.  Top with velveeta and place in preheated oven at 400 degrees for approximately 4 minutes or until cheese is just browned.

Sangria Slushies

A great way to still enjoy some of your fruit that is starting to get very ripe, jazz up your wine (that may not taste to your liking), and add a splash of liquor you have on hand...

  • Red or white wine (personal preference or availability)
  • Any fresh or frozen fruit
  • Any juices
  • Splash of liquor
  • Ice

Add all ingredients and blend in blender.  If preferred, shake and serve over ice. 