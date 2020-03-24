Olivia's Cuisine prepares Hot & Spicy Crock Pot Chicken with Grilled Velveta Flats

YORK, Pa. — Olivia's Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine stopped by the FOX43 studio Tuesday to share some tasty dishes.
Hot & Spicy Crock Pot Chicken served with Grilled Velveeta Flats
- 1 lb boneless, skinless Chicken Breast - cut into 2-3” chunks
- 2 carrots - julienned
- 1 large onion - finely chopped
- 12 oz can crushed tomatoes
- 1/2 tsp dried oregano
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1/2 cup chicken stock
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 tbsp fresh minced garlic
- 2 tbsp fresh minced ginger
- 1 tsp habanero peppers - finely diced
- 2 tbsp garlic butter
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1 lemon - zested & juiced
- 2 tbsp tomato paste
- 1/2 cup E.V.O.O.
Place all ingredients into slow cooker (crock pot). Cover and cook on low heat 6-7 hours or high heat for 3-4 hours. Rotate ingredients every hour for even flavor. Always prove the chicken to be sure it’s cooked thoroughly at an internal temperature of 145*F.
Flatbreads
Roll out dough 3-5 oz each. Place on hot char grill. Grill both sides approximately 1-3 minutes on each side. Top with velveeta and place in preheated oven at 400 degrees for approximately 4 minutes or until cheese is just browned.
Sangria Slushies
A great way to still enjoy some of your fruit that is starting to get very ripe, jazz up your wine (that may not taste to your liking), and add a splash of liquor you have on hand...
- Red or white wine (personal preference or availability)
- Any fresh or frozen fruit
- Any juices
- Splash of liquor
- Ice
Add all ingredients and blend in blender. If preferred, shake and serve over ice.