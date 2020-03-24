Olivia's Cuisine prepares Hot & Spicy Crock Pot Chicken with Grilled Velveta Flats

And for refreshment, try their Sangria Slushies

YORK, Pa. — Olivia's Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine stopped by the FOX43 studio Tuesday to share some tasty dishes.

For more information, visit https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Hot & Spicy Crock Pot Chicken served with Grilled Velveeta Flats

1 lb boneless, skinless Chicken Breast - cut into 2-3” chunks

2 carrots - julienned

1 large onion - finely chopped

12 oz can crushed tomatoes

1/2 tsp dried oregano

1/2 tsp sea salt

1 tsp black pepper

1/2 cup chicken stock

2 bay leaves

2 tbsp fresh minced garlic

2 tbsp fresh minced ginger

1 tsp habanero peppers - finely diced

2 tbsp garlic butter

1/2 cup honey

1 lemon - zested & juiced

2 tbsp tomato paste

1/2 cup E.V.O.O.

Place all ingredients into slow cooker (crock pot). Cover and cook on low heat 6-7 hours or high heat for 3-4 hours. Rotate ingredients every hour for even flavor. Always prove the chicken to be sure it’s cooked thoroughly at an internal temperature of 145*F.



Flatbreads



Roll out dough 3-5 oz each. Place on hot char grill. Grill both sides approximately 1-3 minutes on each side. Top with velveeta and place in preheated oven at 400 degrees for approximately 4 minutes or until cheese is just browned.

Sangria Slushies

A great way to still enjoy some of your fruit that is starting to get very ripe, jazz up your wine (that may not taste to your liking), and add a splash of liquor you have on hand...

Red or white wine (personal preference or availability)

Any fresh or frozen fruit

Any juices

Splash of liquor

Ice