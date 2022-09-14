Olivia's treats us to crispy fried oysters and an apple cider sangria

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The summer will be finishing up within the next few weeks, and luckily, it's still the perfect time of year to have fresh seafood.
The gang at Olivia's has put together a dish that perfectly fuses summer and fall.
Check out the recipes above and below.
Crispy fried oysters served over fried green tomatoes with a rémoulade sauce, served along with grilled corn on the cob and a savory chopped salad tossed along with gorgonzola crumbles, corn, and a hard boiled egg.
Rémoulade Sauce:
1 1/4 cup, mayonnaise
1/4 cup, mustard
1 teaspoon, paprika
2 teaspoons, horseradish
4 tablespoons, diced pickles
1/2 teaspoon, minced garlic
Mix all of the above ingredients together.
Cocktail:
Apple Cider Sangria
White wine
Apple cider
Simple syrup
Stolichnaya Salted Caramel Vodka
Italicus Bergamot Orange Liqueur
Blue Chair Bay Vanilla Rum
Fresh chopped apples sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar
Fill a glass with ice. Add all of the ingredients, except the apples. Shake. Pour into a wine glass, then top with fresh chopped apples.