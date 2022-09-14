x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Recipes

Olivia's treats us to crispy fried oysters and an apple cider sangria

The gang at Olivia's has put together a dish that perfectly fuses summer and fall.

More Videos

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The summer will be finishing up within the next few weeks, and luckily, it's still the perfect time of year to have fresh seafood.

The gang at Olivia's has put together a dish that perfectly fuses summer and fall.

Check out the recipes above and below. 

Crispy fried oysters served over fried green tomatoes with a rémoulade sauce, served along with grilled corn on the cob and a savory chopped salad tossed along with gorgonzola crumbles, corn, and a hard boiled egg.

Rémoulade Sauce:

1 1/4 cup, mayonnaise
1/4 cup, mustard
1 teaspoon, paprika
2 teaspoons, horseradish
4 tablespoons, diced pickles
1/2 teaspoon, minced garlic

Mix all of the above ingredients together.

Cocktail:

Apple Cider Sangria

Credit: Olivia's

White wine
Apple cider
Simple syrup
Stolichnaya Salted Caramel Vodka
Italicus Bergamot Orange Liqueur
Blue Chair Bay Vanilla Rum
Fresh chopped apples sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar

Fill a glass with ice. Add all of the ingredients, except the apples. Shake. Pour into a wine glass, then top with fresh chopped apples.

More Videos

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

 

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out