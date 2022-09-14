Olivia's treats us to crispy fried oysters and an apple cider sangria

The gang at Olivia's has put together a dish that perfectly fuses summer and fall.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The summer will be finishing up within the next few weeks, and luckily, it's still the perfect time of year to have fresh seafood.

The gang at Olivia's has put together a dish that perfectly fuses summer and fall.

Check out the recipes above and below.

Crispy fried oysters served over fried green tomatoes with a rémoulade sauce, served along with grilled corn on the cob and a savory chopped salad tossed along with gorgonzola crumbles, corn, and a hard boiled egg.



Rémoulade Sauce:



1 1/4 cup, mayonnaise

1/4 cup, mustard

1 teaspoon, paprika

2 teaspoons, horseradish

4 tablespoons, diced pickles

1/2 teaspoon, minced garlic



Mix all of the above ingredients together.



Cocktail:



Apple Cider Sangria