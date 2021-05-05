Olivia's celebrates Cinco de Mayo with these mouthwatering recipes

The team at Olivia's knows that the key to a perfect holiday is great food, and they've shared some of their best with FOX43 viewers this week.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's Cinco de Mayo, a day that commemorates the Battle of Puebla, where the Mexican Army triumphed over the French Army in 1862.

It's a day of remembrance and a celebration of Mexican heritage. The food, drinks, dances, clothing, and traditions of Mexico showcase the truly vibrant history of the country.

The team at Olivia's knows that the key to a perfect holiday is great food, and they've shared some of their best with FOX43 viewers this week. Check them out below.

Baja Mamma Chicken and Shrimp



Fire grilled asiago shrimp and chicken drenched in a light ginger barbeque sauce, served over oven roasted ginger peas and carrots along with steamed rice noodles...



Ginger BBQ Sauce



1/2 cup, soy sauce

2 tablespoons, fresh grated ginger

2 cups, pineapple juice

1 tablespoon, fire roasted red pepper

1 teaspoon, chili flakes

2 tablespoons, brown sugar

1 tablespoon, white sugar

1 fresh lime, juiced

1 teaspoon, freshly chopped garlic

1/2 cup, ketchup

1 teaspoon, chipotle pepper

1 teaspoon, mustard

1/2 teaspoon, smoked paprika



Combine all ingredients. Enjoy over the chicken and shrimp.



Revenge of the 5th Margarita