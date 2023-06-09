Ease into fall with Olivia's savory Chicken Gardenia Rustica

This rustic chicken dish is served alongside roasted potatoes, garden vegetables and a savory sauce for a return to the season of hearty comfort food.

YORK, Pa. — Olivia's is easing into fall with a hearty Chicken Gardenia Rustica.

For those who are not quite ready for autumn, a Strawberry Sunrise cocktail—a berry delicious twist on a tequila sunrise—lightens the meal.

Chicken Gardenia Rustica

Rustica Gardenia Sauce

4 assorted eggplants, partially peeled, cut into 1-inch-thick slices

1 teaspoon, sea salt

1 teaspoon, black pepper

2 tablespoons, garlic butter

2 ounces, extra virgin olive oil

8 assorted heirloom tomatoes, ripe, cored and cut into eight wedges each

1 cup, chicken stock

1/2 cup, garden peas

1/4 cup, carrots, diced

1/2 teaspoon, Greek oregano

2 teaspoons, honey

1/2 cup, shallots, diced

1/4 cup, sun-dried tomatoes, diced

2 tablespoons, roasted red pepper, diced

1 tablespoon, brown sugar

Directions

Season the eggplant with salt and pepper. Char-grill the eggplant until it's tender and set aside.

In a pan on medium-high heat, sauté the sun-dried tomatoes, shallots and carrots for approximately three minutes. Deglaze the pan with red wine, then add the heirloom tomatoes. Once the tomatoes are thoroughly steamed, add the char-grilled eggplant, peas, brown sugar, roasted red pepper, oregano, honey and remaining ingredients. Cook everything for approximately five minutes. Garnish it with fresh basil.

Cook chicken that has been marinated overnight with extra virgin olive oil, oregano, sea salt, black pepper and garlic on the grill until the internal temperature reaches 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

Greek Roasted Potatoes

Ingredients

1 cup, chicken stock

2 drops, yellow food coloring

1/2 teaspoon, Greek oregano

3 russet potatoes, washed and each cut into eight wedges

1 teaspoon, black pepper

3 tablespoons, garlic butter

4 tablespoons, extra virgin olive oil

Directions

Place the potatoes in a casserole dish along with the chicken stock, black pepper and oregano. Bake at 450 degrees Fahrenheit in the oven until the potatoes are fork-tender, approximately 20 minutes.

Place the grilled chicken on a baking pan. Ladle the Gardenia Sauce over the chicken. Top it with a blend of Feta, Asiago and mozzarella cheeses. Broil the chicken pan in the oven until the cheese browns. Serve the chicken over the roasted potatoes, adding more sauce as needed.

Cocktail

Strawberry Sunrise

Ingredients

21 Seeds orange tequila

Orange juice

Strawberries

Grenadine

Cane sugar

Orange wedge

Directions