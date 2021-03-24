Olivia's transports us to the beach with these Mediterranean-style recipes

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Is there really anything better than laying back on the beach with a drink in hand? Or going out to dinner after a long day and enjoying a delicious meal?
The pandemic has made it unsafe to travel, and thus enjoy the best thing about traveling: the food.
Olivia's, as always, has got us covered with these Mediterranean-style dishes and tropical cocktail.
Check out the recipes below:
Mediterranean Style Mahi-Mahi:
4, 8 ounce filets of Mahi-Mahi
4 teaspoons, garlic butter
2 lemons, zested and juiced
4 tablespoons dill, chopped
4 tablespoons shallots, diced
2 cups, white wine
2 cups spinach, chopped
6 ounces, Greek olives assorted, pitted and chopped
1/2 cup, sun dried tomatoes, sliced
1 cup, Greek yogurt
1 cup, feta cheese
1/2 cup Pepperoncini peppers, sliced
1/2 teaspoon, sea salt
1 teaspoon, black pepper
2 lemons, sliced
1/2 cup, Romano Cheese
Mediterranean Mornay Sauce:
6 ounces, mayonnaise
1 egg
3 egg yolks
1 lemon, juiced
1/2 cup Greek Island Olives, pitted and chopped
2 tablespoons dill, chopped
2 tablespoons, sun dried tomatoes
2 tablespoons Pepperoncini peppers, chopped
1/2 cup spinach, chopped
1/2 cup, feta cheese
Tropical Fizz:
Three Olives Mango Vodka
99 Peaches or Peach Schnapps
Ginger Ale
Fresh orange wedges
Fill glass with ice. Add vodka, 99 Peaches, and a few orange wedges squeezed and dropped in. Shake. Top with Ginger Ale and garnish with orange wheel.