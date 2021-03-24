Olivia's transports us to the beach with these Mediterranean-style recipes

COVID-19 is preventing a lot of us from traveling, but Olivia's helps assuage our cravings with these Mediterranean-themed dishes.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Is there really anything better than laying back on the beach with a drink in hand? Or going out to dinner after a long day and enjoying a delicious meal?

The pandemic has made it unsafe to travel, and thus enjoy the best thing about traveling: the food.

Olivia's, as always, has got us covered with these Mediterranean-style dishes and tropical cocktail.

Check out the recipes below:

Mediterranean Style Mahi-Mahi:



4, 8 ounce filets of Mahi-Mahi

4 teaspoons, garlic butter

2 lemons, zested and juiced

4 tablespoons dill, chopped

4 tablespoons shallots, diced

2 cups, white wine

2 cups spinach, chopped

6 ounces, Greek olives assorted, pitted and chopped

1/2 cup, sun dried tomatoes, sliced

1 cup, Greek yogurt

1 cup, feta cheese

1/2 cup Pepperoncini peppers, sliced

1/2 teaspoon, sea salt

1 teaspoon, black pepper

2 lemons, sliced

1/2 cup, Romano Cheese



Mediterranean Mornay Sauce:



6 ounces, mayonnaise

1 egg

3 egg yolks

1 lemon, juiced

1/2 cup Greek Island Olives, pitted and chopped

2 tablespoons dill, chopped

2 tablespoons, sun dried tomatoes

2 tablespoons Pepperoncini peppers, chopped

1/2 cup spinach, chopped

1/2 cup, feta cheese



Tropical Fizz: