Olivia's gears up for Halloween with this fall-themed, savory recipe

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Looking for the perfect recipe to make on a chilly fall day? Look no further.
The gang at Olivia's has whipped up a recipe for this week's segment that features all of your favorite fall flavors from pumpkin to cinnamon to sweet potato.
Check out the recipes above and below!
Autumn Chicken and Pumpkin Curry
1/2 pound, oven roasted sesame chicken, cubed
1 tablespoon, sun dried tomatoes, cut in strips
1 teaspoon, fire roasted red peppers, spicy, diced
1 tablespoon, heavy cream
2 ounces, shredded coconut
1 cup, potato dumplings, gnocchi
1/2 cup, Olivia’s ginger sauce
1 tablespoon, sesame seeds
1 teaspoon, poppy seeds
1 tablespoon, walnut oil
1 tablespoon, garlic butter
2 tablespoons, pumpkin, peeled, steamed, cubed
2 tablespoons, sweet potato, peeled, steamed, cubed
1 tablespoon, apple brandy
In a heavy bottom sauté pan, start with the garlic butter, walnut oil, sun dried tomatoes, fire roasted red peppers, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, coconut, and chicken. Sauté for approximately 2 minutes. Deglaze with apple brandy. Add the pumpkin and the sweet potatoes. Finish with the heavy cream and potato dumplings. Bring it to a boil. Serve in a hollowed out personal-sized pumpkin
Cocktail
Pumpkin Snuggle Bug
Rumchata
Captain Morgan Spiced Rum
Pumpkin cream liqueur
Coffee
Whipped cream
Caramel drizzle
Cinnamon/sugar sprinkle
Grab your favorite coffee mug. Add the Captain Morgan, Rumchata, and Pumpkin liqueur. Add the coffee, stirring as you fill. Finish with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a sprinkle of cinnamon and sugar.