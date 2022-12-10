Olivia's gears up for Halloween with this fall-themed, savory recipe

The gang at Olivia's has whipped up a recipe for this week's segment that features all of your favorite fall flavors from pumpkin to cinnamon to sweet potato.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Looking for the perfect recipe to make on a chilly fall day? Look no further.

The gang at Olivia's has whipped up a recipe for this week's segment that features all of your favorite fall flavors from pumpkin to cinnamon to sweet potato.

Check out the recipes above and below!

Autumn Chicken and Pumpkin Curry



1/2 pound, oven roasted sesame chicken, cubed

1 tablespoon, sun dried tomatoes, cut in strips

1 teaspoon, fire roasted red peppers, spicy, diced

1 tablespoon, heavy cream

2 ounces, shredded coconut

1 cup, potato dumplings, gnocchi

1/2 cup, Olivia’s ginger sauce

1 tablespoon, sesame seeds

1 teaspoon, poppy seeds

1 tablespoon, walnut oil

1 tablespoon, garlic butter

2 tablespoons, pumpkin, peeled, steamed, cubed

2 tablespoons, sweet potato, peeled, steamed, cubed

1 tablespoon, apple brandy



In a heavy bottom sauté pan, start with the garlic butter, walnut oil, sun dried tomatoes, fire roasted red peppers, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, coconut, and chicken. Sauté for approximately 2 minutes. Deglaze with apple brandy. Add the pumpkin and the sweet potatoes. Finish with the heavy cream and potato dumplings. Bring it to a boil. Serve in a hollowed out personal-sized pumpkin



Cocktail



Pumpkin Snuggle Bug





Rumchata

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

Pumpkin cream liqueur

Coffee

Whipped cream

Caramel drizzle

Cinnamon/sugar sprinkle



Grab your favorite coffee mug. Add the Captain Morgan, Rumchata, and Pumpkin liqueur. Add the coffee, stirring as you fill. Finish with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a sprinkle of cinnamon and sugar.