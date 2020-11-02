Olivia's prepares Fire Grilled Filet & Lobster stacked atop a Smoked Salmon Sweet Potato Cake

Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg are in the FOX43 kitchen

YORK, York Township — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg are in the FOX43 kitchen with an Aphrodite’s Heavenly Pair.

Fire Grilled Filet & Lobster stacked atop a Smoked Salmon Sweet Potato Cake served w wilted greens & a buttery Dill Sauce ....

Smoked Salmon & Kefalograviera (Greek Cheese) Sweet Potato Cake



1/2 cup Smoked Salmon - diced

2 cups Kefalgraviera Cheese - shredded

4 cups Sweet Potatoes- boiled & smashed

1 cup Zucchini- shredded & remove excess water

3 tbsp Spring Onions - diced

1/2 cup Leeks - diced

2 tbsp Fresh Parsley- chopped

1 tsp Black Pepper

1/2 tsp Sea Salt

3 Egg Yolks

1/2 cup Panko Bread Crumbs

2 tbsp Garlic Butter

1 cup Panko Bread Crumbs - to be used for dredging

1 cup - Corn Oil - for frying

Mix all ingredients together. Form into Patties. Dredge into Bread Crumbs. In a heavy bottom pot, heat oil to 325*F. Slowly place 1 to 2 patties in hot oil. Brown both sides. Place on paper towel lined plate to soak up excess oil. Enjoy!



Cocktails

Rosy Kiss

Hendricks Gin

Pomegranate Juice

Club soda

Fresh pomegranate seeds

Fresh Strawberries

Fill glass w ice. Add gin, pomegranate juice, & fresh fruit. Shake. Top w club soda. Garnish w fresh strawberries. Cheers!

Pink Passion (to start)

Turned into a

Flaming Heart ....

This is a fun cocktail pair of 2 totally different cocktails by adding 2 small ingredients to the second one for a fun twist!



Pink Passion

Tequila

Champagne

Pink Lemonade

Cointreau

Lime juice

Fresh limes

Fresh Strawberries

Fill glass w ice. Add Tequila, Pink Lemonade, Cointreau, lime juice, fresh limes, & strawberries. Shake. Top w Champagne. Garnish w fresh Strawberries. Cheers!

TURN ABOVE INTO A FLAMING HEART BY ADDING:

Fireball

Dash of Grenadine