Olivia's gets decadent with this Argentinian steak dish, paired with a refreshing, fruity cocktail

It's Wednesday, which means it's time for the Olivia's gang to make us hungry again.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Sometimes, you just want a strong drink and a juicy steak.

And it's Wednesday, which means it's time for the Olivia's gang to make us hungry again with just those things.

Check out these decadent recipes above and below so you can treat yourself this week.

Grilled Filet Mignon Argentina...

...topped with shrimp chimichurri and served with roasted lemon dill yams and steamed broccoli



Chimichurri



1 cup, extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup, red wine vinegar

1/2 cup, Italian parsley, chopped

4 tablespoons, fresh garlic, chopped

1 teaspoon, dried oregano, Greek preferred

1 teaspoon, kosher salt

1 teaspoon, black pepper

1 teaspoon, red pepper flakes

1 each, jalapeño peppers, finely diced

2 tablespoons, roasted yellow bell pepper, chopped

2 teaspoons, cilantro, finely chopped

3 tablespoons, shallots, diced



Toss all the ingredients into a large bowl. Stir with a large spoon until all the ingredients are incorporated. Spoon the mixture over the steak and shrimp, then add freshly-squeezed lime juice.



Cocktail