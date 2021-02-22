Celebrate National Margarita Day with a Margarita Caliente, a recipe from a Patrón mixologist

YORK, Pa. — It's National Margarita Day, and there's no better way to celebrate than trying a new spin on the classic favorite.
Steph Teslar, trade education and mixology manager for Patrón, joined the FOX43 team on Feb. 22 to show us how to make a "Margarita Caliente."
Check out the clip above and the recipe below to learn how to make the drink.
Margarita Caliente
1.5 ounces, Patrón Silver
1 ounce, Patrón Citrónge Orange
1 ounce, fresh lime juice
.5 ounce, passion fruit syrup
4, dashes Chipotle Tabasco
2, bar spoons orange marmalade
Orange twist for garnish
Method: Combine all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake to chill and texturize. Strain into a double old-fashioned glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with an orange twist.