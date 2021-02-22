Celebrate National Margarita Day with a Margarita Caliente, a recipe from a Patrón mixologist

Steph Teslar, Trade Education & Mixology Manager for Patrón, joined the FOX43 team on Feb. 22 to show us the proper way to celebrate National Margarita Day.

YORK, Pa. — It's National Margarita Day, and there's no better way to celebrate than trying a new spin on the classic favorite.

Steph Teslar, trade education and mixology manager for Patrón, joined the FOX43 team on Feb. 22 to show us how to make a "Margarita Caliente."

Check out the clip above and the recipe below to learn how to make the drink.

Margarita Caliente

1.5 ounces, Patrón Silver

1 ounce, Patrón Citrónge Orange

1 ounce, fresh lime juice

.5 ounce, passion fruit syrup

4, dashes Chipotle Tabasco

2, bar spoons orange marmalade

Orange twist for garnish