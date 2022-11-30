Start planning your Christmas feast with these recipes from Olivia's

Olivia's demonstrates how to make baked pasta béchamel with a lobster, shrimp and octopus Pomodoro pour over. Also on the holiday menu: a nutcracker old fashioned.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Thanksgiving is over, but it's still the season for feasting.

If you don't have your holiday dinner menu planned yet, don't fret—Olivia's demonstrated how to make their grilled lobster, shrimp and octopus Pomodoro pour over, served atop baked pasta béchamel.

They also shared their recipe for a nutcracker old fashioned, so you can wash everything down with a taste of the holidays.

Check out the recipes above and below:

Lobster, octopus and shrimp Pomodoro broth

6 each, shrimp, steamed and peeled

1/2 pound, octopus, boiled till fork-tender

1 each, lobster tail, split and char-grilled

1 cup, seafood stock

1 cup, heirloom tomatoes, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons, anise, cut in slivers

2 tablespoons, shallots, finely chopped

2 tablespoons, garlic butter

1/2 cup, white wine

3 tablespoons, fresh dill, chopped

1/2 cup, spinach, chopped

1/2 cup, kale, chopped

2 tablespoons, assorted Greek olives, pitted and chopped

1 tablespoon, capers

6 each, anchovies, whole

4 ounces, white wine

1/2 cup, tomato bruschetta

1/2 lemon, juiced

Place a heavy bottom sauté pan on high heat. Add the garlic butter, shallots, capers and anchovies. Cook for approximately one minute. Deglaze pan with the white wine. Add anise, kale, spinach, olives, tomatoes, bruschetta and lemon juice. Cook for approximately 3 minutes. Add all of the seafood and reduce heat to medium. Allow everything to simmer for a few minutes.

Béchamel noodles

1/2 pound, Pastitchio noodles, boiled al denté

2 cups, whole milk, scalded

1/3 cup, garlic butter

1/3 cup, flour

1/2 teaspoon, nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon, white pepper

1/4 teaspoon, black pepper

1/4 teaspoon, sea salt

3 egg yolks

2 tablespoons, Asiago cheese

2 tablespoons, Romano cheese, grated

Melt the garlic butter. Add the flour gradually, whisking the mixture as you add it and continuing for approximately two minutes. Add the spices. While continuing to whisk, add the scalded milk. Keep whisking for approximately three minutes or until the mix becomes thickened. Add the egg yolks while whisking slowly, as to not curdle the yolks. Continue whisking the mixture for approximately two minutes. Turn the heat source off. Toss in the noodles and cheeses. Place everything in a buttered casserole dish. Bake in an oven preheated at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately 20 minutes or until golden brown. Pour seafood Pomodoro over the top.

Cocktail

Nutcracker old fashioned

Skrewball peanut butter whiskey

Club soda

Fresh orange

Cane sugar

Maraschino cherries

Bitters (Olivia's chose cranberry bitters)