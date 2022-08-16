Meet the newest Girl Scout cookie: Raspberry Rally

A "sister cookie" to the classic Thin Mint, Raspberry Rally will be exclusively available online in the 2023 cookie season, the Girl Scouts said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A new flavor of Girl Scout Cookie will make its way to Central Pennsylvania this year, Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) announced Tuesday.

The new Raspberry Rally cookie will join the menu for the 2023 cookie season, GSHPA said.

The thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the beloved Thin Mints, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same delicious, chocolatey coating, GSHPA said.

Raspberry Rally gives devoted Girl Scout Cookie lovers yet another reason to be excited for the upcoming cookie season.

"This must-have new cookie will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills," GSHPA said. "Raspberry Rally will be available to consumers nationally during the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season.

"Girl Scouts in north and Central Pennsylvania and across the United States will offer the Raspberry Rally cookie next season alongside favorites like Thin Mints, Adventurefuls, and Caramel deLites."

Cookie season is an exciting annual event for Girl Scouts across the nation, GSHPA said. Proceeds raised from in-person and online cookie orders directly benefit local councils and troops.

"When Girl Scouts run their own cookie business, they are part of the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world," GSHPA said. "Girl Scouts learn leadership, problem-solving, and community building through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, resulting in an invaluable experience that cultivates an innovative, entrepreneurial spirit."

Available nationwide, every purchase of the online-exclusive Raspberry Rally cookie supports local Girl Scouts who are helping make our world a better place, according to GSHPA.