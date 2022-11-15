Project Share in Carlisle to distribute turkey dinners to 500 households

The distribution will take place from Tuesday, Nov. 15 through Saturday, Nov. 19.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Project Share in Cumberland County plans to distribute turkeys and turkey dinners to approximately 500 families in need.

The organization will provide the supplies so that families can cook their meals in their homes for the holiday.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the organization will host an in-house "Your Choice" shopping experience where shoppers can choose their own items. The event will be held again on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Leaders say the event and the joy it brings to recipients is what makes the week so special.

"Our vision is to nurture our community and awaken hope. When a family comes through and we are able to help them make it to the next months [or] the next week... just to see the joy on their face makes coming to work all worthwhile," said Robert Weed, the CEO of Project Share in Carlisle.