Primanti Bros. is offering a great one-day deal on classic sandwiches on Tuesday

YORK, Pa. — As part of its 90th anniversary celebration, Primanti Bros. announced a special one-day offer for hungry sandwich fans.

On Tuesday, August 15, the sandwich shop is offering a Buy One, Get One for 33 Cents deal on its four classic sandwiches.

The offer is valid for dine-in only, and is good for one of the Classic Primanti Bros-style sandwiches, the business said. Double Meat, Big Bro, and Tall Boy sandwiches are excluded from the offer.

The offer cannot be combined with other offers or discounts, Primanti Bros said.

Primanti Bros. traces its roots back to 1933, when Joe Primanti began operating a small sandwich cart in Pittsburgh's historic Strip District.

Over the next 90 years, the business grew to the sandwich titan known today.