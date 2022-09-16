Primanti Bros opening Hanover location with free sandwich give-away

The restaurant will open on Thursday, Sept. 22, but the tailgating begins at 5:30 a.m.

HANOVER, Pa. — To earn free sandwiches for a year all you have to do is be one of the first 100 customers at Primanti Bros. new location!

Primanti Brothers Restaurant and Bar is celebrating the opening of its newest location by giving away free sandwiches for a year to the first 100 customers through the door at the new Hanover restaurant, located at 300 Eisenhower Drive.

In addition, the first customers through the door will become lifetime members of the Hanover 100 Club, an honor that means a year's supply of free sandwiches at the location. Coupons will be distributed at 10 a.m.

The restaurant will open on Thursday, Sept. 22, but the tailgating begins at 5:30 a.m.

Doors will open to the first 100 tailgaters around 10 a.m., while the restaurant itself will open its doors to the public at 11 a.m.

“Most businesses don’t open their doors and then immediately give away the house to start their first day,” said Adam Golomb, chief marketing officer, Primanti Bros. “But, we’ve never really been one to stick to the rules. And, fans have been begging us to come to Hanover for years so we’re excited to make it a reality.”

Early tailgaters can expect lots of free samples of Primanti Bro's expanded menu, which includes pizza, burgers, wings, and- of course- the restaurant's famous Almost Famous sandwich.

Additionally, games, giveaways, and a DJ will be present.

“It’s never just been about Primanti Bros. – it’s about the communities we partner with to provide a good place to gather together for a cold drink, a fairly priced meal and a unique experience,” said Golomb. “That’s really when we’re best.”

Cold drinks will also be half-off every single day during Happy Hour around the new location's steel-topped bar.