Online media company finds pretzels to be the road trip snack of choice for Pennsylvanians

Part of the reason pretzels are so highly regarded in the state could be because of popular pretzel-producing company UTZ being based in Hanover.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Feb. 25.

Anyone who's ever taken a road trip knows that snacks are essential.

This is why online media company, Upgraded Points, compiled a list of 22 of the most popular road trip snacks in the United States, and looked up five years' worth of Google Trends to determine the favorite road trip snack in each state, region, and overall.

People are passionate about their road trips snacks, and according to the study, pretzels are the snack of choice while on the road for Pennsylvanians.

As the company points out, part of the reason pretzels are so highly regarded in the state could be because of popular pretzel-producing company UTZ being based in Hanover.

Also, our very own York County is often lauded as the "Snack Capital of the World," as well.

Other salty snacks that made the list include potato chips, Cheez-Its, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Combos, Chex Mix, pork rinds, sunflower seeds, nuts, trail mix, popcorn, and beef jerky, according to Upgraded Points.

On the sweeter side, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, and Tennessee love Sour Patch Kids, and Minnesota was the only state to choose a chocolate-based snack: Snickers.

In Delaware, Massachusetts, and New York, they're trying to be more healthy: hummus is their favorite, making it the only snack on the entire list that doesn't come in a bag or a box.

When the snacks were broken down by region, it was determined that potato chips rule the Midwest, while hummus, rice cakes, and sunflower seeds dominate in the Northeast. In the South, Combos reign supreme, while rice cakes keep those to the West satiated.

Overall, potato chips were found to be the most popular road trip snack, ranking No. 1 in 10 states, followed by Combos, rice cakes, Sour Patch Kids, sunflower seeds, hummus, Flamin' Hot Cheetos, popcorn, and pork rinds.