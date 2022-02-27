PLCB pulls Russian vodka from Pennsylvania store shelves

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It will soon be a lot harder to get Russian vodka and other products at liquor stores in the keystone state as the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced the removal of the spirits from store shelves on Sunday.

The PLCB announced on Feb. 27 that it would remove Russian-made products from store shelves in support of the people of Ukraine, after Governor Tom Wolf addressed a letter to members of the control board earlier in the day.

In Wolf's letter, he condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine, and asks that products that are sourced in Russia be removed from stores as "quickly as possible as a small show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine, and an expression of our collective revulsion with the unprovoked actions of the Russian state."

Later in the day, the PLCB announced that the two Russian Vodkas it carried, Russian Standard and Ustianochka 80-proof, along with a half-dozen Special Order Brands would no longer be sold or purchased by the PLCB.

"Given the evolving political-economic climate, it’s just the right thing to do,” said Board Chairman Tim Holden.